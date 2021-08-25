(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Xbox console

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are both available at Walmart on Aug. 25. The retail store is giving gamers a chance to get the consoles. Doors open at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time or 9 AM Pacific Time.

Every 10 minutes, Walmart will be releasing new batches of consoles to keep the products flowing as the number of gamers who wants to purchase them increases throughout the day.

PS5 and Xbox Series X Available at Walmart

For those interested in getting the consoles, you can sign in by entering your address and payment information on Walmart's website to make the checkout process as smooth as possible.

If the site is uploaded, you will have a much better chance of getting a console. It is also best to simultaneously have the page open within Walmart's mobile app, according to The Verge.

If you are looking for the Sony PS5, the retail store has it for $499.99. This is bundled with a Blu-ray disc drive for movies and game discs. They also have the $399.99 digital version that does not have a disc drive, which is why it is lighter and cheaper.

Aside from the PS5 console, you can also get several PS5 games and accessories from the retail store. You can get the DualSense midnight controller for only $69 and a PS5 media remote for $29.99.

As for games, you can get the "Demon's Souls" game for only $50 as it is usually sold for $70. You can also get "Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut" for only $69.

Walmart is also expected restock PS5 from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.

Sony Direct is also allowing people to subscribe to their newsletters so people will be notified when the new PS5 stocks are coming.

The Xbox Series X

Whether you would rather have an Xbox Series X or you are just trying to get both of the consoles today, Walmart will have it in stock at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time together with the PS5.

The Xbox Series X is a console with larger storage because it comes with a 1TB SSD capacity, while the Xbox Series S comes only with a 512GB SSD capacity.

The Xbox Series X will be available for $500. Because of its powerful and smooth performance, it can be used for 4K gameplay.

You can also get a second controller, like the shock blue-colored wireless model, as it is only $59 today, according to CNET.

As soon as you have your console, the next step is to purchase an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that will give you instant access to download hundreds of video games.

New subscribers can get their first month for only $1; then, you will need to pay $14. 99 per month to get the online multiplayer option, as well as access to Game Pass on both console and PC.

Other Retailers

According to Tom's Guide, Amazon has also dropped stocks today. Unfortunately, the consoles are sold out once again.

The servers struggled with the demand because so many customers were trying to purchase the console at once, but some were able to go through the whole process.

There was also a drop through the Amazon Treasure Truck. Although it is sold out now, you can still sign up for Treasure Truck to get alerts in case there are any future drops near you.

