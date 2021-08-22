(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) PS5 restock

The PS5 console may be difficult to get a hold of due to its high demand, but those looking for the next restock are in luck this week as several major retailers are reportedly selling the console from Aug. 23 to 29.

Here are the retailers that you can check out to get your hands on a PS5:

GameStop PS5 Restock

PowerUp Rewards Pro members have a better chance at getting the PS5 console because GameStop prioritizes them.

The remaining consoles are offered to non-members, but it is best to take advantage of the membership system to ensure that you get the console.

If you want to purchase online, use Apple Pay for a faster and easier checkout process, according to CNET.

Target PS5 Restock

Target goes live every three weeks and drops new stocks of PS5 consoles. The stock may drop before the end of August. You can check your local branch if you wish to purchase the console.

Walmart PS5 Restock

Walmart may restock the console on a weekly basis, but its shipping process is very slow. Several customers who ordered through Walmart's website back in July still hasn't gotten their order, according to Newsweek.

If you wish to purchase the console through Walmart, it is best to go to the physical store instead of purchasing it online.

Amazon PS5 Restock

The retail giant does not have a certain pattern when dropping PS5 stocks. Amazon also removed its PlayStation listings to prevent scalper bots from bulk buying the console, according to TechRadar.

Although Amazon has not confirmed if it will restock the PS5 console this week, it may join the bandwagon and restock the product like the other retail stores.

Antonline PS5 Restock

Antonline has been restocking the PS5 console for the past two weeks. Due to its pattern, it is safe to say that it will restock the console this week as well.

Antonline uses bundles, which means the console will cost a bit more compared to other retail stores that sell the console as a stand-alone. The retail store is into pack-in deals because it prevents scalpers from bulk buying the console.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

Best Buy may not have dropped new stocks last week, but insiders stated that the retail giant would be dropping them this week.

Best Buy will most likely restock the consoles between Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, so those who are interested can keep an eye out.

PlayStation Direct PS5 Restock

Sony was silent about the PS5 restock for four weeks, but Sony's PlayStation Direct made a huge PS5 restock last week. Then on Aug. 20, another batch of stocks was dropped.

Fans are now speculating that Sony is slowly returning to the PS5 drop game, while some are thinking that the company is just dropping all of its stocks in one week.

PlayStation Direct gives notice in advance before the PS5 restock, so fans can check their inboxes for it so they can get their hands on the console as soon as it is available.

For those looking for a PS5 restock alternative, an AMD kit is available and includes a console processor.

