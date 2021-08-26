(Photo : GettlyImages/ Chung Sung-Jun) Afghanistan Taliban

The Kabul Airport in Afghanistan is filled with crowds of people feeling the Taliban rule as the evacuation deadline set by the United States is drawing nearer.

The crowds outside the airport are so big that they can be seen from the satellites in space.

Kabul Airport Filled With People Trying to Flee

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban took over on Aug. 15, with thousands of people attempting to leave the country for their safety.

Around five people were confirmed killed at the airport as Afghans tried to escape the Taliban rule, according to Insider.

The scenes at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, saw the attempts of Afghans to board moving planes as they crowded runways and even scrambled up air bridges to get a spot.

It took the U.S. military at least two days to regain control of the airport, with crowds at the gates resulting in crushes as desperate citizens tried to evacuate Afghanistan.

The satellite images that were revealed by Maxar Technologies showed the crowds gathered outside the airport. People are waiting for more aircraft to board as U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the evacuation will only be until Aug. 31.

Foreign nationals, American citizens, and Afghans who worked for western organizations or helps in the war effort are all waiting to be airlifted out of the country, a process hindered by several security issues.

One picture shows that the gate in the northern part of the airport is filled with crowds. Other pictures show crowds moving through the airport's checkpoints.

Another picture shows long queues preparing to board a transport aircraft. It is the same aircraft that boarded hundreds of people last week.

Dozens of people chased a U.S. military aircraft as it moved on the runway, ready to take off. Several people were seen clinging on the exterior as it slowly took off on Aug. 16.

The horrifying clips shared online showed shapes that looked like bodies falling from the aircraft, as three men were believed to have lost their grip mid-air.

The Air Force C-17 military aircraft transported 640 Afghans to safety, according to Newsweek. This was confirmed by the Department of Defense or DOD.

An image shared by the DOD showed the fully packed passengers sitting on the floor of the plane.

Satellite images have been used in the past to show the conditions on Earth. In August 2020, satellite images showed how massive the California wildfires were.

Satellite images also showed one of the deepest and largest Ozone holes in the Antarctic.

Sticking With the Evacuation Deadline

Despite thousands of people still begging to be saved, U.S. President Joe Biden said he is sticking with the Aug. 31 deadline, which led to Afghans flocking the airport.

Biden defended his decision regarding the deadline after meeting with the G7 leaders.

Biden told the White House reporters on Aug. 24 that the Taliban are ready to attack both the U.S. and their allied forces and innocent civilians if they don't withdraw.

Suhail Shaheen, an official spokesperson for the militant group, called the date a "red line" for the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Shaheen told Sky News that if President Biden extends the deadline, he is extending the occupation of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan, which could anger the Taliban and may result in them retaliating.

