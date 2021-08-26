NVIDIA may not be done with its RTX 30-series if recent leaks prove to be accurate.

Gamers who are already looking forward to the rumored NVIDIA RTX 40-Series may want to turn their attention back to the RTX 30-Series because of the recent rumors. These rumors say that the most powerful NVIDIA graphic card may be on its way.

According to leaks posted on Twitter, the RTX 3090 Super may be up for release later this year. The leaks also dived deeper into details and specs of the card.

NVIDIA RTX 3090 Super May Arrive This Year

The leaks of the possible NVIDIA RTX 3090 Super have been posted on Twitter by users with the handles @greymon55 and @kopite7kimi.

Specifically, kopite7kimi included a general release date for the rumored card by simply saying "Launch in 2021" in his tweet.

According to a report by Digital Trends, the leaks posted by these Twitter users specify the following specs for the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Super:

10,752 CUDA cores

84 RT cores

336 Tensor cores

336 TMUs

112 ROPs

Per the Digital Trends report, the rumored RTX 3090 Super may just be, should the leaks prove accurate, NVIDIA's most powerful GPU to date. Per Digital Trends, "NVIDIA might be about to max out the technology used in RTX 30-Series graphics cards."

As of press time, there has been no confirmation regarding the rumored RTX 3090 Super from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA RTX 30-Series Graphic Cards

Should the leaks be accurate, the rumored RTX 3090 Super will be the latest addition to the NVIDIA RTX 30-Series graphic cards.

In comparison to the other graphics cards in the 30-series, the rumored RTX 3090 Super seems to top the list in terms of CUDA cores:

RTX 3090 Super - 10,752

RTX 3090 - 10,496

RTX 3080 Ti - 10,240

RTX 3080 - 8,704

The Digital Trends report notes that "the differences in tensor cores, RT cores, and the memory bus are all fairly small between the RTX 3090 Super and the base RTX 3090." The small difference may be due to the fact that RTX 3090 almost maxes out what the 8 nm GA102 chip can offer.

NVIDIA RTX 40-Series

Last month, it has been reported that NVIDIA's next generation of graphic cards, believed to be the RTX 40-series, is scheduled for release next year.

According to a separate report by Digital Trends, the next generation lineup has been codenamed "Ada Lovelace." Other reports allege that Ada Lovelace is rumored to have the following specs and details:

5nm node

64 TFLOPs of power

18,432 CUDA cores

Flagship AD102 die

Gamers may also see a change in memory cache as Ada Lovelace is said to have a bigger memory cache.

"Whereas Ampere and Turing both had 6MB of L2 cache, Lovelace may come with even more L2 cache. This suggests a big architectural redesign, rather than just simply moving to a smaller node," according to Digital Trends.

