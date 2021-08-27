EA Sports NFT games could arrive after some sources confirmed that the popular sports-based title developer and publisher is looking for new people to fill the roles of senior director and software developers.

The actual job postings were discovered in the popular online platform LinkedIn.

"We set the course for EA's investment in subscriptions, PC marketplace, competitive gaming, and new business opportunities like fantasy sports, blockchain, and NFTs, and more," said the company via its job ad.

As of the moment, here are open positions that Electronic Arts want to fill:

Software Engineer

Lead Software Engineer

Senior Director (Competitive Gaming Brand Department)

Senior Director (Strategic Growth Brand Management Department)

This is currently a big deal since EA Sports produces and publishes the likes of "FIFA 20," "Madden NFL 21," "UFC 4," and other games that are based on mainstream sports. You can click this link to see more details of the agency's latest job postings.

EA Sports NFT Games To Arrive

According to The Street's latest report, Electronic Arts Sports is a gaming company that is late to enter the world of rising NFT titles.

Also Read: Best NFT Games for Android: "Splinterlands," "League of Kingdoms," and MORE

Although this is the case, EA Sports could still make its NFT games popular since the agency already has around 140 million players and 16 million monthly subscriptions, as reported by Ledger Insights.

On the other hand, its smaller competitors are also planning to do the same thing since NFT-based titles are now proving their worth, which can be seen in the rising games such as "Axie Infinity."

One of EA's competitors exploring NFTs for the past few years is Ubisoft, which already published its own blockchain game called "Sorare."

Would Rumored EA NFT Games Offer Earnings?

As of the moment, EA Sports still doesn't confirm if their new titles would be play-to-earn NFT sports games. However, some critics explained that this is could happen because of the current trend of non-fungible token-based titles.

For example, "Axie Infinity" allows you to acquire characters or "axies" that could be sold depending on their rarity. Aside from this, the game also has the so-called SLP (Smooth Love Potion), which could be sold as well.

For more news updates about EA Sports NFT games and other upcoming blockchain titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Upcoming NFT Games 2021 | Become Early Players of 'Axie Infinity'-Like Games

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.