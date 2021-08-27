"Fortnite" March Through Time is the game's latest event to celebrate all the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the black American who fought for African Americans' equality and human rights.

This was the most respectful and dignified way that @FortniteGame and @TIME could have presented a Martin Luther King Jr. experience. Highly recommend everyone check it out. I personally love to see this being recognized and honored in a video game. Thank you, Epic🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vfxVYtnzH1 — FaZe Cat ᗒᗣᗕ (@catherrera11) August 26, 2021

On the other hand, it is also specifically launched to allow players to attend the simulation of the 1963's historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom historical event, which is also the time when King provided his popular "I Have a Dream" speech.

"Developed by members of the community in Fortnite Creative, March Through Time immerses players in the entirety of Dr. King's monumental 'I Have A Dream' speech and the history surrounding it," said the giant title publisher via its official blog post.

Thanks to Epic Games' initiative, "Fortnite" fans will have another reason to play their favorite battle royale title. The in-game innovation of the company just shows that it wants its consumers to learn while they are enjoying their time in the virtual world of "Fortnite," especially since they spend most of their time at home because of the ongoing pandemic.

'Fortnite' MLK's 'I Have a Dream' Details

According to the New York Post's latest report, Epic Games' new March Through Time event allows players to watch the popular "I Have a Dream" speech of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The fact that some people think this is bad shows that people are stupid. This is a great way for people to learn their history. I love it — Smiley :) Besson (@NotSmileyGamer) August 26, 2021

Players can watch it in the virtual Washington, DC version called "DC 63." Aside from learning more about the iconic speech of the civil rights leader, they could also complete missions that have some relations to the Civil Rights movement.

Once they finished these tasks, they can acquire exciting in-game accessories. On the other hand, "Fortnite" fans could also visit the United States National Mall, the Lincoln Memorial, and other popular museum buildings.

'Fortnite' Emotes Disabled?

Since it seems like the new March Through Time event in "Fortnite" is a serious matter, Epic Games decided to disable all the in-game emotes. This means that players could use their favorite emotes until the event ends.

The giant game developer did this so that those disrespectful gamers could not make an issue as they interacted with the historical event's virtual version.

Epic Games also said that it disabled them because some players already complained that if emotes are still activated, many fans could make fun of the March Through Time update.

