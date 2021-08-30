(Photo : GettlyImages/ Justin Sullivan) COVID-19 passports

The COVID-19 vaccine card is a small paper card that you receive after you get vaccinated. It will serve as proof that you completed your shot.

But what if the card gets lost, stolen, or damaged? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the CDC are not storing the public's vaccination status.

In the United States, several establishments require customers to prevent their proof of vaccination. This is why numerous health apps were launched to make it easier for people to store their digital COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Now, Samsung users can do it too. Here are a few options that you can choose from to keep your card safe.

Take a Clear Picture of Your Card

Taking a picture of your vaccination card and storing it on your phone's gallery is the fastest and easiest way to have a backup copy of the card and all of the information surrounding your vaccination. The CDC even recommended keeping a picture of the card as a backup copy.

Use the camera app on your smartphone to take a picture. You can store it in a notes app, the gallery, a folder, or somewhere that can be easily accessed and remembered. Make sure that the picture is clear and close enough to see the dates and important details.

Use the App on Your Samsung Phone

Samsung Galaxy phone owners can now add proof of COVID-19 vaccination via Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay is the company's wallet app.

By having direct access to your vaccination record, you won't have to create photo albums or go through numerous screens before you can show your proof to someone at your local restaurant or bar.

To add the card to the digital wallet, download the CommonHealth app first from the Google Play Store. You can follow the instructions in the app to verify your status, according to CNET.

Once the app confirmed that you had gotten the shots and the card is yours, you will be prompted to download a Smart Health Card to Samsung Pay. That is what you will show to those who need to see your proof of vaccination.

Although the security regarding digital COVID-19 vaccine card had raised some questions, Google, Samsung, and Apple assured users that their personal information is all secured.

Apps Based on Your Area

In Colorado, state health officials encourage people to use a digital vaccination card via myColorado app. You need to create an account, verify your identity, and add your digital driver's license. Once you're done, you can add your myVaccine record to the app.

In Louisiana, people can use the LA Wallet app, which is similar to the myColorado app. This will allow you to add your digital driver's license and proof of vaccination to your smartphone, according to ABC4.

In California, you need to fill out a form to verify your identity. You will then receive a text message or email with a link to a QR code that you can save to your device. Once it is scanned, the QR code will be your proof of vaccination, according to NBC News.

Another app that several state health departments use is MyIR Mobile. It allows you to provide a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card. If you are in North Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi, Maryland, Washington, or West Virginia, this is that app you will need to use.

