"Madden NFL 22" was released by EA (Electronic Arts) Sports last Aug. 20. Thanks to the game publisher's efforts, players can now take advantage of the new title's gaming mechanics.

Big things coming, HOW ABOUT YOU FIX YOUR GAME FIRST. since the EA Trial my game has crashed every 10 minutes in franchise mode. Also WTF is this. FIX YOUR GAME🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#FixMadden22 pic.twitter.com/6kBpVAfVDG — ColtsDynasty94 (@ColtsFan4Life94) August 29, 2021

"Madden NFL 22 is where gameday happens. All-new features in Franchise include staff management, an enhanced scenario engine, and weekly strategy," said Steam via its official Steam Store.

If you want to purchase this new title, you need to remember that your PC or laptop should still have the following:

System: Windows 10

Graphics: Radeon RX 460 or Equivalent, NVIDIA GTX 660 Equivalent

Processor: Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or better, Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or better

Storage: 50 GB available space

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Once you already checked all these requirements, you can now start playing the new "Madden NFL 22" version. As mentioned above, it offers new in-game actions, such as the new touch pass and other passing methods.

If you are a new player of this sports-based title, here are the steps you need to follow to execute the touch pass method, as well as the lob and high/low ball pass.

How To Do 'Madden NFL 22' Touch Pass

According to Screen Rant's latest report, pulling off the three main types of passing in the latest "Madden NFL 22" is pretty easy.

I was a big Madden fan for many years.



The last time I had "fun" was 17, but each installment after that have been complete duds, and 21 didn't live up to the next-gen hype.



Will Madden NFL 22 join that list of complete duds by EA Sports? Today might be the day to find out... pic.twitter.com/DEmM19sApK — VT1Gaming | twitch.tv/VT1Gaming (@VT1Gaming) August 29, 2021

Also Read: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Players Call for Return of Old Battle Pass Items-Like 'Apex Legends'

"THE TOUCH PASS OCCUPIES A SWEET SPOT BETWEEN THE TWO, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO HOLD DOWN THE BUTTON ABOVE THE RECEIVER FOR LONGER THAN A LOB PASS BUT SHORTER THAN A BULLET PASS," explained EA Sports.

Touch Pass

IGN explained that the touch pass is comparable to the normal pass in the game. This means that once you do this in-game action, you will be putting the ball in the right area, allowing your wideout to have the best chance of catching the ball.

To do this, you need to press the down button. You need to make sure that you are not pressing it too hard since it would lead to another action. Some players already shared that it would take newbies some time until they perfect the touch pass.

In other news, another new title is coming to Steam. The upcoming "Moon: Remix RPG Adventure" would be different from its original retro and 8-bit version.

Doing Lob and Bullet Pass

Just like the touch pass, the bullet and lob variants are also very simple to pull off. For the bullet pass, you need to hold the down button until the ball is swiftly thrown. On the other hand, tapping the down arrow key would result in the lob pass.

For more news updates about "Madden NFL 22" and other upcoming EA Sports titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: 'Phasmophobia' Exposition Update: New Ghost Myling, Goryo, and New Items; Sprint Rework, Electronic Radar, and MORE!

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.