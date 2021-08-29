"Phasmophobia" Exposition Update has been released by Kinetic Games last Aug. 26 to offer new in-game enhancements for its fans. This game is currently one of the most popular horror titles in the market that can surely send shivers down your spine because of its realistic visual effects and effective jumpscares.

Phasmophobia's long awaited August Update "Exposition" will be released TONIGHT at 7PM BST.



Hunt down the newly discovered Myling and Goryo, find distorted silhouettes with the new DOTS projector, and adapt to your new and improved equipment.#Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/qJVm7BktzS — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) August 26, 2021

Some gamers already experience the giant game publisher's new Exposition update. Most of them commented that the latest in-game enhancements clearly boosted the virtual horror experience offered by "Phasmophobia."

One of these improvements is the title's spirit box voice. Before Kinetic Games released the new version of its horror game, the voice guide has always sounded robotic, which bored players for some time.

Thanks to Exposition's arrival, the game's spirit box voice now whispers and sounds like a little girl, which adds as a scare factor of "Phasmophobia."

'Phasmophobia' Exposition Brings New Ghosts

According to Euro Gamer's latest report, "Phasmophobia" simply relies on ghosts to attract more horror fans. Because of this, the new Exposition Update now brings new spirits into its lineup.

The new tools are really fun and the fact that a lot of the ghosts had their evidence shuffled arround makes it even scarier — kirv goldblade (@kirv_goldbade) August 28, 2021

Also Read: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Players Call for Return of Old Battle Pass Items-Like 'Apex Legends'

These are specifically Myling and Goryo. Kinetic Games explained that they both have different characteristics that would further scare "Phasmophobia" players, especially the new ones.

Myling is quite different from Goryo since it always makes noises when it senses nearby players. It is also actively hunting gamers while it is crying or shouting. However, once it starts stalking its prey, it would soon become quiet, making it scarier.

On the other hand, Goryo is a more passive one since it would not attack you unless it is triggered. This new spirit also commonly stays near the place where it originally died.

In other news, the "Fortnite" March Through Time event now allows players to learn more about MLK while playing on the battlefield. On the other hand, "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" now has the new Frieza mod skin.

Exposition's Other Changes

Aside from the new ghosts, the official Steam Store also confirmed that the new "Phasmophobia" Exposition Update brings new items and other changes. On the other hand, Kinetic Games also included the latest sprint rework:

New Item Electronic Radar and More

Electronic equipment will now alert the ghost of your position during a hunt (similar to voice)

The DOTS Projector equipment

The parabolic microphone now allows you to hear "paranormal sounds" when aimed towards the ghost

Sprint Rework Details

Players can now sprint for around three seconds

Lowered the ghost's hunt delay before it moves, from 5 to 3 seconds

Increased the acceleration of ghosts during a hunt when they can see you

For more news updates about "Phasmophobia" and other popular horror games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Blade & Soul Revolution Returns With New Update on 'Dawn of Khanda Vihar'

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.