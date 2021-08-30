(Photo : Pixabay/PhotoMIX-Company) PS4 gaming

PlayStation accounts can be easily deleted, but users need to keep in mind that just because you deleted your account, it does not mean that you were able to delete the network itself. Sometimes, only the page gets deleted.

If you wish to entirely close your PlayStation account and delete it permanently from Sony's files, you can do so by following the instructions below.

PlayStation Network Account Removal

The first thing that you need to do is to go to PlayStation's official support website. Type in your question in the search bar, then type "close account."

Before proceeding, check Sony's website to see if there is any scheduled maintenance for PlayStation Network Accounts so that there won't be any delays.

Choose the link for "How to close your account for PSN." Go through the pages with details explaining what will happen if you decided to close your PSN account permanently. It will also tell you what information you need to have to proceed with the process. Select the contact option at the top of the site.

Scroll down the site's page and choose "Live Chat Now." Fill in your information, including your full name, the email linked to the account, and your PlayStation Network Account ID. Choose "Request Chat."

You will be redirected to a waiting room before you can chat with a live agent. If you choose to proceed to close your account, you will lose access to all content purchased using the said account, according to Android Central.

You will also lose access to all of the subscriptions and their entitlements. You will also lose the funds in your PSN wallet, you won't be able to use the same ID to create another PSN account, and all of the contents you lose can't be transferred to another account.

The funds in your PSN wallet can't be returned. It is best to contact Sony for clarification before you proceed further.

How to Create a PSN Account

If you deleted your original PSN account and eventually changed your mind and wish to create a new one, you can do so.

You need to open a browser on your PC and go to the Sony Entertainment Network page. You can now make a new PSN account.

Enter your personal details like your email address, birth date, and your location information. Choose a password and click on "I Agree." Select "Create My Account."

You need to verify your email address with the link given to you via email. Go back to the site and select "Continue."

Select the "Update Account" image, then choose the "Online ID" that will be seen by other users when you play online. Select "Continue" afterward, according to USGamer.

To finish your PSN account, add your complete name, answer the security questions, fill in your location information, your optional billing information, and more. Press "Continue" after each screen.

Click "Finish" when you are done filling out your PSN account details. You should see a message that reads "Your Account" is now ready to access PSN.

Create PSN Account on Your PS4

For PS4, choose "New User" on the screen. Select the "Create a User" option and accept the user agreement. Choose "Next" under the PSN area, according to Lifewire.

Choose the "Sign Up Now" option and select the on-screen instructions to answer all questions. Once you are done, enter your username and password.

You can change your PlayStation Account ID, but that may cause issues with your account.

