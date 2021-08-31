The OnePlus Buds Pro has just been released, but there is already a rumor circulating that a cheaper version may be in the works.

The OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at $150. The cheaper version is seen to cater to those who are unwilling to pay for the $150 price tag of the Buds Pro.

Despite the rumored version being cheaper, a leaker has said that it will still feature Active Noise Cancellation like the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Despite the recent release of the OnePlus Buds Pro, there is already a rumor that a cheaper version of wireless earbuds may be on its way.

The rumor was posted by leaker Max Jambor on his Twitter account. According to Jambor's Twitter post, a "Lite edition of the Buds Pro" is being worked on by OnePlus.

The so-called Lite edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro will be lower priced and have active noise cancellation (ANC).

"I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer," said Jambor.

OnePlus Buds Pro

The newly-released OnePlus Buds Pro has been called an alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro even before they were rolled out.

The OnePlus Buds Pro may not be OnePlus' first ever wireless earbuds, as pointed out by a report by Android Authority, but it is the first one to have ANC as one of its features.

According to the OnePlus website, the recently-released wireless earbuds feature what it calls the Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, which has a peak noise canceling at 40dB.

They also have noise reduction algorithms that are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) as well as three ENC microphones that are also noise-reducing.

Owners of the OnePlus Buds Pro can also "create a personalized hearing profile for a precisely tailored audio experience," according to the OnePlus website.

OnePlus Buds Pro Specs

The following are the specs of the OnePlus Buds Pro, according to the OnePlus website:

11mm dynamic drivers that are turned for rich bass

Wind and noise reduction calibration

IP55 water and sweat resistance

Zen Mode Air

Dolby Atmos support

Qi-certified wireless charging

Bluetooth 5.2

38 hours of battery

Warp charge that lets your charge for 10 minutes, but listen for 10 hours

The OnePlus Buds Pro comes in two colorways: Matte Black and Glossy White. The dimensions of the earbuds are 32mm x 23.2 mm. The earbuds weigh 4.35 g.

The wireless earbuds also offer three noise-canceling modes: Faint, Smart, and Extreme. These modes range from 15dB to 40 dB.

According to OnePlus, "when set to 'Smart' noise-canceling mode, this allows for intelligent, dynamic noise cancellation that adjusts itself automatically, compensating for ambient sounds in your surroundings."

