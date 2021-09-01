Windows 11 Insider Program users with PCs that use unsupported CPUs are now being kicked out by Microsft from the Dev channel for its upcoming major OS update.

Microsoft laid out the system requirements of Windows 11 during its launch, specifying the supported CPUs of the Windows 10 predecessor.

And just recently, Microsoft updated the initial Windows 11 CPU requirements, adding the Intel Core X, Xeon W CPUs, Intel COr i7-7820HQ to the extended list of eligible processors.

It comes a day before Microsoft announced that it would not block users that would choose to install Windows 11 on an unsupported CPU. Instead, folks with older processors could still freely download the ISO of the new OS and stuff it on their PC with an unsupported CPU, as per The Verge.

On the other hand, what sets those running the supported CPUs is that they will no longer have to manually download and install Windows 11. They could rather easily get the new OS via Windows Update.

Windows 11 Insider Program Users with Unsupported CPUs

However, when it comes to the users of the Windows Insider Program, which runs the beta version of Windows 11, Microsoft has now become less lenient with CPU requirements.

The Redmond-based tech giant started to kick out Windows 11 users from the Dev channel of the Insider Program, according to XDA-Developers.

What's more, a Twitter user that goes by the name BetaWiki also revealed that Microsoft is leaving booted-out folks with a message telling them to use the current Windows 10 instead.

The tweet was attached with a screenshot of the message from Microsoft that reads: "Your PC does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11."

The prompt further noted that the device of the user could not be part of the Windows Insider Program of Windows 11.

Microsoft has now dropped ineligible systems from the Insider program and tells them to install Windows 10.

Windows 11 Insider Program

It is worth noting that this was not the case when the Windows 11 Insider Program began. The Dev channel previously allowed ineligible users to run the new OS until it officially comes out.

However, the latest move of Microsoft has been dropping users with unsupported systems to the Release Preview for Windows 10 21H2 testing.

The Windows 11 Insider Program is the only official means to test the upcoming Microsoft OS in its beta stage.

Windows 11 'General Availability'

On Aug. 31, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 is nearing its "general availability" release on Oct. 5. On the same day, Windows 10 users that meet the system requirements will also be getting their experience of the new OS upgrade.

Currently, Windows 11 is exclusively available for beta users.

