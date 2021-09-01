The Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is nearly finishing, but the factory would not be able to produce cars immediately, as it would take a year before volume production can be achieved. Also, as added by the multi-tech CEO Elon Musk, new paint colors are coming from the Gigafactory Berlin, and the paint team would produce great outputs.

Elon Musk would soon visit Gigafactory Berlin in October to give the Brandenburg residents a tour of the facility, along with anyone who wants to join. The CEO has established the Berlin plant for Tesla, as its headquarters of the European region.

Tesla Giga Berlin: One Year Before Volume Production

Musk has responded to Twitter about the excited fans from Europe who have been celebrating the rise of electric vehicles in their country. One user has talked about Norway's August purchases on vehicles, particularly on EVs as it has peaked the charts with 71.9 percent of sales.

Here, Musk (@elonmusk) has said "Norway, FTW," which celebrates the dominance of EVs in the region. Norway would be one country that would receive EVs from the Gigafactory Berlin, as it is closer compared to other plants of the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Musk said in a separate tweet that as much as it excites people that the Giga Berlin is near finishing its establishment, the plant would need a year to reach volume production and start distribution. This concerns all of Europe who would still need to rely on either the US or China production teams for their EVs.

Read Also: Tesla Applies to the Public Utility Commission of Texas to Sell Electricity on the Retail Market

Tesla Giga Berlin New Paints

I was in the Berlin paint shop talking to the team on my last visit. It’s gonna be great!



But bear in mind that it takes about a year for a new factory to reach volume production. Production is super hard work, which is why I have great respect for those who do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

In addition to this, a fan expressed their excitement for the new paint colors that would come from the Tesla Giga Berlin once it reaches volume production. Here, the tech CEO has revealed that the Berlin factory would indeed debut new colors, and the venture "would be great," as it starts rolling out.

This only means that people can choose more colors for the finish of their electric vehicles, having a more personalized experience and feel.

Gigafactory Berlin and its Relevance

As mentioned earlier, Giga Berlin would expand Tesla's reach to the European region, as well as remove the pressure to import and export vehicles from its Gigafactories around the world. This would focus on the EU, a place where electric vehicles initially became dominant compared to the US.

Giga Berlin would open new doors for all aspiring EV owners, soon having their cars from one of the most prominent brands in the industry. Moreover, they would get all the nifty features which Tesla promises, from the FSD to its infotainment system, and more.

Related Article: Tesla Mobile Service Comes to Users for Specific EV Repairs, Elon Musk Says Repair Centers to Expedite Long Wait Time

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.