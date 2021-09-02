Canon DLSRs, regular digital cams, and other camera accessories manufactured by the giant brand are now more expensive than ever.

This would certainly affect some professional and newbie photographers and videographers since Canon is considered one of the top brands that offer budget-friendly photography gadgets.

Together with Nikon and Sony, Canon allows many artists to make a living with their passion. But, before they can do this, they need to buy various DSLRs (Digital Single-Lens Reflex Cameras) and mount lenses before they can start generating revenues.

Now, it seems like many consumers would be disappointed since the giant camera developer and manufacturer decided to increase the prices of some of its most in-demand photography products.

Canon Price Hack 2021: What Products are Affected?

According to Digital Camera World's latest report, various leakers confirmed that Canon had increased the costs of some of its popular gadgets. These include Canon 5D Mark IV, a popular DLSR that now costs $2,699. This is a major price change since the difference from the original cost is $200.

Besides this DLSR model, the giant tech creator also made its RF mount lense more expensive. Most of them now cost an extra $100. On the other hand, regular digital cams are also affected by the latest price hike.

These include the Canon PowerShot SX620. It originally costs only $299, allowing more consumers to purchase it since it is quite cheap. But now, people need to pay an extra $20 since its latest price is $20.

Some critics explained that although the price of $20 is not that alarming, the percentage difference is the same in the new prices of Canon 5D Mark IV and PowerShot SX620.

How Can You Save Money?

The 2021 Canon price hike is common, especially since many companies are still affected by the ongoing pandemic. But, there are still some ways you can rely on to cut the costs of your preferred Canon products.

But, Digital Photography School explained that you might need to avoid purchasing brand new DSLRs or base digital camera models if you want to pay less:

Try purchasing Canon products from third-party sellers.

Check refurbished or used Canon cameras and lenses.

Educate yourself about Canon's camera product cycles.

You can also wait for discounts, especially since the Christmas season is about to arrive.

