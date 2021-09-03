As the US honors its workforce this coming September 6, Samsung is leading the charge with its Labor Day Weekend deals - with special offers for businesses!

The Samsung Labor Day Weekend sale comes shortly after Samsung has unveiled a range of new and exciting devices, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for smartphones. They have also released the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic for smartwatches and the Galaxy Bud 2 earphones that have been fitted with a lot of new features. Even the recently released items are included in the upcoming weekend event.

ALSO READ: Samsung Announces New Sizes for Neo QLED QN90A 4K, The Frame TVs

Best Trade-In Values, Plus Bonuses

A lot of offers for the Samsung Labor Day Weekend are geared at people with a Samsung Business Account. This includes a special online bulk trade-in offer where Samsung could go up to $900 per device. Samsung accepts other Samsung phones, Apple iPhones, Google phones, LG phones, Moto phones, and Samsung tablets. The Trade-In Value Chart is available on the company website.

The trade-in offer began last Aug. 27 and will continue until Sept. 30. Additionally, users of the Samsung Business Account get exclusive volume savings when they buy in bulk.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

The convenient fusion between a smartphone and a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G folds right in half, allowing users to store it anywhere a standard phone would fit. Starting at $1,799.99 before trade-in and volume discounts, those interested to get their hands on this folding phone could get up to $900 of trade-in credits (through the Samsung Business Account), plus a free cover valued at $79.99 value.

When opened, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G offers a tablet-class viewing screen with its 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED screen with an adoptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Its S Pen stylus allows users to write or interact with the two halves of the screen, which can be used as a large, single screen, or two separate windows perfect for multitasking.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is a standard smartphone that still folds in half, making it fit comfortably in spaces where the usual phone wouldn't. With a total screen size of 6.7 inches, measured diagonally, the phone folds down to only 2.5 inches, yet still fitted with some powerful components. Its main screen is the 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Infinity Flex while the Cover Screen, the 1.9" window you see when it's folded, is a Super AMOLED display with 302ppi resolution. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G starts at $999.99, with bulk trade-in values reaching up to $600 per device.

Additionally, the Samsung Discount Program offers an additional $135 off on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and $52.50 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for first responders, active military personnel, government employees, educators, and students.

RELATED ARTICLE: Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 5G Pre-Order Details, and How To Save $1000?

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.