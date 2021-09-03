(Photo : GettlyImages/ Justin Sullivan) PS5 restock

The PS5 was first introduced in November 2020, and it immediately became a hit. However, supply issues and global chip shortages have slowed down console production, leaving thousands of gamers waiting in line.

New stock is difficult to find, and when retailers drop new stocks, they sell out in seconds.

PS5 Restock in the UK

August is one of the best months for PS5 restocks because there had been multiple drops at Smyths Toys, Very, EE, and BT. There were also restocks at Amazon, Argos, and Game.

All in all, there were 35 drops last month. Now people are waiting to see if September will be able to top that figure.

If you are still looking for a PS5, you can check the updates on all major UK retailers, both online and in-store.

As of Sep. 3, all PS5 consoles are sold out at EE. There could be drops at Argos and Smyths Toys, according to Express UK.

The UK retailers that sell PS5 consoles are Very, Scan, Argos, Smyths Toys, Game, Amazon, AO.com, John Lewis & Partners, ShopTo, Currys PC World, Asda, Tesco, EE, BT, Ace Studio, and Box.co.uk.

According to Independent UK, retailers Amazon, Smyths Toys, and AO could drop stock on Sep. 3. It is best to check their websites frequently so you won't miss the PS5 stocks.

One of the major retailers that are rumored to drop stock today is Amazon. To secure a PS5 stock from the mentioned retailer, it is best to sign up for a Prime subscription because Amazon had made the PS5 console available exclusively to Prime members.

You can sign up for a trial for 30 days before you get charged for the regular subscription.

As for AO.com, the retailer has not dropped any stock in August, so fans are hoping that it will drop PS5 stocks this month.

The last recorded restock at AO was on July 28, but it was only available for 10 minutes before it was sold out.

Although AO is not a retailer that is recommended for you to keep your eye on, it can be one of the major retailers that will drop stocks this month, so it is still worth checking out from time to time.

AO does not drop huge quantities of stock, so the PS5 consoles get snapped up fast.

Another retailer to look out for is Currys PC World. Last week, the retailer dropped PS5 stocks. It also placed a banner onto its landing page stating that the consoles would be available at select stores. There were 80 stores on the list. You can check the full list on Curry PC World's official site.

Some stores reportedly told customers that they were not aware of the PS5 restock, but some customers were able to purchase a console at their local shop, according to Manchester Evening News.

In the United States, major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are also expected to drop PS5 stocks this September.

GameStop and Sony are also expected to drop PS5 stocks this week in the US.

Handy Tips to Secure a Console

You can use Amazon Smile. It is a website that gives a part of the cost of your purchase toward your chosen charity.

Amazon Smile has less traffic than the regular website, so if you are having issues with availability, you can use Smile instead. Add the console to your wish list and add it to your basket.

Also, sign up for newsletters from the major retail stores because they send exclusive announcements to members.

