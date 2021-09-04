(Photo : Image from AMD Website) AMD Threadripper 3990x Remains Cheapest 64-Core CPU in Market

The new AMD Threadripper 3990x currently remains the cheapest 64-core CPU in the market as of the day.

The word "cheap" however, is only due to its comparison to other CPUs that are currently 64-core.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

To put things into perspective, the Ryzen 9 5900X is a 12-core CPU, according to the official AMD website, and is currently one of the most sought after modern CPUs in the market.

The good thing about CPUs compared to GPUs is that as of the moment, CPU prices seem to have returned to normal compared to GPU prices.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X has been spotted selling at its SRP, while GPUs are still close to impossible to purchase at SRP unless one buys a second hand GPU.

As of the moment, the prices of CPUs might have gone down, and although the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is already priced at a massive $549, it is still nowhere near the price of the AMD Threadripper 3990X.

AMD Threadripper 3990X

According to the story by TechRadar, with the brand new Zen 3 processors that are expected to be launched before 2022, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, the massive 64-core 128-thread processor, has already received a price bump, pushing its retail price to a whopping $3,999.

This is a price that isn't so bad for a product that has launched all the way back in February 2020.

As of the moment, Newegg currently sells its stock, limiting it to two per customer for the price of $3949.99. This is still much lower compared to Microcenter's shocking price markup of $4999.99 for the exact same product.

64-Core Power

AMD can still charge astronomical prices due the demand booming up while the supply still remains very tight.

Intel has not yet been able to catch up with the AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX, which is even more expensive with a massive 50% premium.

This is assuming, of course, that users will still be able to make use of some of the more serious multi-core performance on offer along with the 64-core beast.

The average consumer, as of the moment, is very unlikely to need this particular level of firepower. This is unless they are really into something heavy, like content creation, 3D modelling, or maybe even video editing.

Read Also: FAA Bans Specific Apple MacBook Pro Model on US Flights | Find Out Which Model

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and AMD EPYC 7702P

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is based on the AMD EPYC 7702P processor, which is usually used in data centers, and is capable of supporting ECC memory and PCI3 4.0.

Its very own onboard cache is at 256MB and TDP 280W, which means that it requires powerful cooling in order to hit 64 cores.

It is important to note that while it might be able to boost up to 4.3GHz, its base clock speed is still at 2.9GHz.

It is also capable of supporting four different DDR4 channels compared to the EPYC 7702P, which can support eight.

The monstrous AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 was also teased to perform at 64-cores as well.

Related Article: RED 8K Pro Camera Adds New Sensor Allowing 120 FPS RAW Video | Worth $29,580?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.