NVIDIA graphics card prices are once again on an upward trend, which is likely not very good news for hopeful PC enthusiasts.

WCCFTech reports that Ethereum prices suddenly surged past $3900 lately, thereby causing NVIDIA graphics card pricing (specifically in the Chinese market) to increase by 18%. It's as if the Silicon Gods got angry at mere mortals for holding too much hope that things will go well sooner than expected.

Now, the 18% price jump in China could very well herald another increase in street pricing because more cryptocurrency miners are going to be encouraged to mine Ethereum yet again. Analysts have discovered that overall profitability from mining has almost doubled since early August.

VideoCardz compiled a list of the price increases for major NVIDIA RTX 3000 cards from ASUS and Gigabyte, and they're not looking good:

ASUS

RTX 3070 Ti: + $92 (600 Yuan)

RTX 3080, 3070: +$46-$62 (300-400 Yuan)

RTX 3060 Ti, 3060: +$31-$54 (200-350 Yuan)

Gigabyte

RTX 3090, 3080 Ti: +$31-$62 (200-400 Yuan)

RTX 3070 Ti, 3070: +$15-$46 (100-300 Yuan)

RTX 3060 Ti, 3060: +$46 (300 Yuan)

Heck, even the RTX 2060, GTX 1660, GTX 1650, and the lowly GTX 1050 Ti have experienced price increases ranging from at least $12 to as much as $54, which is crazy since 1660, 1650, and the 1050 Ti aren't even good cards for mining cryptocurrency.

NVIDIA Cards Also Getting More Expensive in Europe

But apparently, it's not just China who's experiencing a return to the GPUpocalypse. According to data compiled by the German site 3DCenter, NVIDIA cards have broken their price decline trend and are now going back up again, alongside AMD RX 6000 series cards:

Graphics Card Prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Aug 29, 2021



👉 Availability is still good, but lose a step.



👉 AMD prices slightly up (again).



👉 nVidia breaks its trend, prices now going up as well.https://t.co/CFEsLahDYW pic.twitter.com/cLSwn6f80v — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) August 30, 2021

This is a big blow to people who have been hoping to get an NVIDIA RTX 3000 series GPU for so long. Notably, the past few months have been a little bit positive in terms of graphics card prices. NVIDIA cards are among those who have experienced the most price drops compared to AMD ones, especially in Europe, where they dropped from a high of 304% markups to as low as 144%.

What Is Happening?

A few interesting tidbits can actually be derived from these numbers. Case in point: the data presented by 3D Center. According to them, prices seem to climb despite supply actually remaining good (although it took a minor hit). This could mean that demand might not outweigh supply just yet, though it's only a matter of time.

As for China, supplies for AMD cards appear to remain steady, while NVIDIA seems to have the most trouble keeping up with demand. Furthermore, RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Super deliveries are becoming rarer. But perhaps one can attribute this to things such as temporary closures of graphics card assembly lines due to new coronavirus case surges caused by the Delta variant. This has already forcibly closed a port after an infection was detected.

