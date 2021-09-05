An iPhone 13 Pro Max appeared on a leaked MagSafe packaging video, suggesting that the upcoming flagship smartphone will be carrying that name.

Although most sources called the upcoming Apple device, the iPhone 13, some reports suggest that it will be carrying an iPhone 12S moniker instead.

However, the Cupertino giant has remained mum about these rumors, so it is still unclear which name the upcoming device will be flaunting.

As such, leaks have been sprouting like mushrooms from left and right suggesting the name of the new device.

It comes as Apple will be launching the next iPhone series in a few weeks, alongside the also rumored AirPods 3.

A Chinese report claimed that the "iPhone 13 is launching on Sept. 17, Friday." Nevertheless, the AirPods 3 is suspected to be unveiled at a much later date than the smartphone--or on Sept. 30 to be exact.

iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Now, the latest leak name suggestion came from a video that captured a MagSafe case box that was being wrapped with its plastic packaging.

As per 9to5Mac, it seems that the black silicone cases in the video are being packed for its distribution.

However, the video showing the MagSafe cases was later deleted by the uploader of the video leak on Twitter that goes by the name Pink Don.

It is to note that the video only included the plain black silicone variant of the MagSafe case.

Apple is expected to release a more colorful collection of the iPhone cases--similar to the move of the Cupertino giant in previous launches.

The black MagSafe case packaging showed an "iPhone 13 Pro Max" text above the words "Silicone Case," suggesting that it could be the confirmed name of the next Apple smartphone.

Nevertheless, the MagSafe cases in the video are highly likely to be fake copies.

So, Tech Times readers should still take this leak with a grain of salt.

Anyway, Apple is unveiling the whole new iPhone lineup in a few days or weeks.

Elsewhere, MacRumors reported that a leaked photo alleging that it is the packaging stickers of the next Apple flagship carries the name "iPhone 13."

The leaked image was posted by a Twitter user that goes by the username DuanRui, citing another post from Weibo, the Chinese counterpart of the former.

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12s?

Meanwhile, a recent survey from SellCell, last June 21, showed what Apple users prefer to be the name of the upcoming iPhone.

It comes as some people believe the superstition surrounding the number 13, warning that it presents bad luck.

The respondents of the recent poll revealed that about 38 percent preferred the name "iPhone (2021)." Whereas the other 26 percent said that it should be called "iPhone 13." The remaining slice of the pie, accounting for 13 percent, wants an "iPhone 12S" moniker.

