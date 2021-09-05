WhatsApp could soon allow users to use reactions on its app, according to reports.

After two weeks of discovering this feature, the platform's main independent portal revealed how it looked at first glance.

WABetaInfo Says WhatsApp's Reactions is Similar to Instagram's

From what WABetaInfo spotted last Friday, Sept.3, the reactions that WhatsApp will release in the future borrows the same approach to Instagram's feature.

Compared to iMessage's reaction, the Facebook-owned app is much more different.

At the time, WhatsApp's reaction is not yet available since several improvements are being made. Even the public beta testers have no access to it at this moment.

Like any other platform, the users can react to a post or a message via a selected emoji.

It's also noteworthy to jot down that you can identify who leaves a reaction to your message.

What the WhatsApp Reactions Look Like

In a tweet WABetaInfo posted on Saturday, Sept.4, the reactions in WhatsApp consist of seven types.

Currently, the company is testing the feature in Android and iOS.

There was a time that WhatsApp informed the user that someone had left a reaction to the message. The app will later tell the user to update the previous version of the app to see the reactions.

Besides the reactions feature, the multi-device support 2.0 is also one of the features that WhatsApp will introduce soon. It will be available for iPad users, 9to5Mac reported.

The feature works by linking the app even if the user's phone is off, or without the internet connection.

For desktop users, WhatsApp users can now join the public beta test.

There is another feature in the most recent update, which lets the user listen to the voice message before being sent to the recipient.

Read Also: Someone Blocked You in WhatsApp? Here Are the Signs That You Should Check to Confirm it

Most Impressive WhatsApp Features So Far

This year, WhatsApp has brought a lot of amazing features that people can use in the messenger app.

Last month, the company revealed that users could now see 90-day disappearing messages following the 2.21.17.16 beta update.

If the users want to ditch a chat, they could simply let them "self-destruct" after a specific period. Once it is enabled, Whatsapp will remove the selected messages in the next seven days.

Since a 7-day time window for the deletion is short, the platform considered adding a longer option of 90 days.

In June, WhatsApp unveiled its "view once feature" that would tighten user's privacy and security. As per the campaigners of child safety programs, the feature will uncover the evidence that pedophiles keep from the victims.

Even though WhatsApp is an open platform, it is still not safe sometimes since many attackers can use it to create and inject malware.

In late August, cybersecurity experts discovered that WhatsApp has a Trojan malware "Triada" in its Android version. The infected devices can experience big data consumption and even random subscription charges.

Related Article: WhatsApp November Deadline Would Make App Stop Working on 43 Smartphones: List, What To Do, and More!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.