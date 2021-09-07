Labor Day 2021 may soon be coming to an end but who said you no longer cannot get your hands on some great tech deals thanks to the Labor Day sale?

In fact, Dell's Labor Day 2021 event is still ongoing if you still want to score some pretty good deals from the brand.

As is always the case when it comes to any sale, deals and discounts can run out very fast so make sure not to laze around so much and get that deal!

Dell Labor Day 2021 Sale: Laptops

Dell's Labor Day 2021 sale features a number of must-have laptops. You might want to grab the chance to score a great laptop deal especially if you missed Dell's laptop deals for August or the company's discounted laptops last April.

Here are some of the available Dell laptop deals as of press time:

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop

Price: $299

Discount: $110.99

Specs:

Intel Celeron Processor N4020 (4MB cache, up to 2.9 GHz)

Windows 10 Pro English operating system

Intel UHD Graphics 600 with shared graphics memory

15.6" HD (366 x 768) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Narrow Border Display

Memory: 4GB, 1x4GB, DDR4, 2400MHz

Dell Latitude 5420 Laptop

Price: $1,309

Discount: $812.85

Specs:

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4 Core, 8M cache, base 2.4GHz, up to 4.2GHz)

Windows 10 Pro English, French, Spanish

Intel Iris Xe graphics with Thunderbolt for I5-1135G7 processor

14" FHD (1920x1080) Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 250nits, WLAN/WWAN, HD Camera

Memory: 8 GB, 1X8 GB 3200MHz DDR4 Non-ECC

Dell Vostro 3500 Laptop

Price: $549

Discount: $378.14

Specs:

11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor (6MB Cache, up to 4.1 GHz)

Windows 10 Pro English operating system

Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display

Memory: 8GB, 8GBx1, DDR4, 2666MHz

Related Article: Dell Creates World's First Microsoft Teams Certified Monitors! Supports Windows Hello Facial Recognition

Dell Labor Day 2021 Sale: Monitors

Looking for a new monitor for your desktop? Here are the available Labor Day 2021 monitor deals as of press time:

Dell 27 Monitor - P2722H

Price: $319.99

Discount: $110

Specs:

White LED edgelight

In-Plane Switching Technology

1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz

16:9 aspect ratio

300 cd/m2 (typical) brightness

Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor - U2722D

Price: $434.99

Discount: $145

Specs:

LED Backlight Technology

In-Plane Switching Technology

2560X1440 @ 60 hz

16:9 aspect ratio

300 cd/m2 (typical) brightness

Dell 32 USB-C Monitor - P3221D

Price: $499.99

Discount: $170

Specs:

WLED

In-Plane Switching Technology

2560X1440 @ 60 hz

16:9 aspect ratio

300 cd/m2 (typical) brightness

Dell Labor Day 2021 Sale: Server

The company's Labor Day 2021 sale also includes a couple tower and rack servers. Here are some of the available options as of writing:

PowerEdge T140 Tower Server

Price: $509 (without customizations)

Discount: $420 (without customizations)

Tech Specs Included in Price:

3.5" Chassis up to 4 Cabled Hard Drives and Software RAID

Intel Calderon G4930 3.2GHz, 2M Cache, 2C/2T, no turbo (54W)

8GB UDIMM, 3200MT/s, ECC

PowerEdge R240 Rack Server

Price: $1,119 (without customizations)

Discount: $806.84 (without customizations)

Tech Specs Included in Price:

PowerEdge R240 MLK Motherboard

3.5" Chassis up to 4 Hot Plug Hard Drives and Software RAID

Intel® Xeon® E-2224 3.4GHz, 8M cache, 4C/4T, turbo (71W)

Also Read: Dell Seeking to Expand Hybrid Cloud Services in Thailand

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.