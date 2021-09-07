Labor Day 2021 may soon be coming to an end but who said you no longer cannot get your hands on some great tech deals thanks to the Labor Day sale?
In fact, Dell's Labor Day 2021 event is still ongoing if you still want to score some pretty good deals from the brand.
As is always the case when it comes to any sale, deals and discounts can run out very fast so make sure not to laze around so much and get that deal!
Dell Labor Day 2021 Sale: Laptops
Dell's Labor Day 2021 sale features a number of must-have laptops. You might want to grab the chance to score a great laptop deal especially if you missed Dell's laptop deals for August or the company's discounted laptops last April.
Here are some of the available Dell laptop deals as of press time:
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop
Price: $299
Discount: $110.99
Specs:
-
Intel Celeron Processor N4020 (4MB cache, up to 2.9 GHz)
-
Windows 10 Pro English operating system
-
Intel UHD Graphics 600 with shared graphics memory
-
15.6" HD (366 x 768) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Narrow Border Display
-
Memory: 4GB, 1x4GB, DDR4, 2400MHz
Dell Latitude 5420 Laptop
Price: $1,309
Discount: $812.85
Specs:
-
11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4 Core, 8M cache, base 2.4GHz, up to 4.2GHz)
-
Windows 10 Pro English, French, Spanish
-
Intel Iris Xe graphics with Thunderbolt for I5-1135G7 processor
-
14" FHD (1920x1080) Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 250nits, WLAN/WWAN, HD Camera
-
Memory: 8 GB, 1X8 GB 3200MHz DDR4 Non-ECC
Dell Vostro 3500 Laptop
Price: $549
Discount: $378.14
Specs:
-
11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor (6MB Cache, up to 4.1 GHz)
-
Windows 10 Pro English operating system
-
Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory
-
15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display
-
Memory: 8GB, 8GBx1, DDR4, 2666MHz
Dell Labor Day 2021 Sale: Monitors
Looking for a new monitor for your desktop? Here are the available Labor Day 2021 monitor deals as of press time:
Dell 27 Monitor - P2722H
Price: $319.99
Discount: $110
Specs:
-
White LED edgelight
-
In-Plane Switching Technology
-
1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz
-
16:9 aspect ratio
-
300 cd/m2 (typical) brightness
Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor - U2722D
Price: $434.99
Discount: $145
Specs:
-
LED Backlight Technology
-
In-Plane Switching Technology
-
2560X1440 @ 60 hz
-
16:9 aspect ratio
-
300 cd/m2 (typical) brightness
Dell 32 USB-C Monitor - P3221D
Price: $499.99
Discount: $170
Specs:
-
WLED
-
In-Plane Switching Technology
-
2560X1440 @ 60 hz
-
16:9 aspect ratio
-
300 cd/m2 (typical) brightness
Dell Labor Day 2021 Sale: Server
The company's Labor Day 2021 sale also includes a couple tower and rack servers. Here are some of the available options as of writing:
PowerEdge T140 Tower Server
Price: $509 (without customizations)
Discount: $420 (without customizations)
Tech Specs Included in Price:
-
3.5" Chassis up to 4 Cabled Hard Drives and Software RAID
-
Intel Calderon G4930 3.2GHz, 2M Cache, 2C/2T, no turbo (54W)
-
8GB UDIMM, 3200MT/s, ECC
PowerEdge R240 Rack Server
Price: $1,119 (without customizations)
Discount: $806.84 (without customizations)
Tech Specs Included in Price:
-
PowerEdge R240 MLK Motherboard
-
3.5" Chassis up to 4 Hot Plug Hard Drives and Software RAID
-
Intel® Xeon® E-2224 3.4GHz, 8M cache, 4C/4T, turbo (71W)
