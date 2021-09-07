(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) PS5 restock

PS5 restocks had been more challenging than usual to spot over the last week. Major retailers were focused on the Labor Day sales that dropping the new batch of consoles were pushed aside.

PS5 Restock This Week

Since Labor Day weekend is over, there is a massive chance that people will see a greater volume of restocks this week.

According to CNET, Walmart may drop another wave of consoles this week, though the retailer has not announced anything yet.

The two other retailers rumored to restock PS5 are Best Buy and GameStop.

If you wish to get your hands on a console, you can check out the websites of the major retailers or follow Twitter accounts dedicated to tracking the consoles' release.

PS5 Availability

There have been a couple of stock drops last week. However, the consoles were only available for a couple of minutes before they were sold out.

At Antonine, the last restock was on Aug. 31. Walmart dropped PS5 restocks on Aug. 5, Aug. 12, and Aug. 25. Sony dropped stocks on Aug. 17, Aug. 19, and Aug. 24.

As for GameStop, the retailer dropped consoles on Aug. 3, Aug. 17, and Aug. 25. PS5 consoles were available on Amazon on Aug. 25 and Sept. 2.

Target dropped stocks on Aug. 10 and Aug. 27, while Best Buy's last PS5 restock was recorded as on July 23, according to TechRadar.

Difficulties in Buying PS5

There are numerous reasons why it is a challenge to get a PS5 console. For one, the system is so popular that people are racing to get one for themselves. It has been Sony's best-selling console so far, and it has already sold 10 million units since November 2020.

Another reason is the global chip shortage that is affecting the production of the console. The crisis has threw off the balance of supply and demand. Sony did assure the public that it has secured enough chips to meet its goal of 14.8 million consoles for this year.

And lastly, the scalpers. The scalpers use bots to purchase many PS5 consoles at once, leaving a few for actual humans to buy. They resell these consoles at a much higher price, ripping off those who can't wait for another restock.

Major retailers had added bot protections on their sites, but it is not clear if it really works, according to NewsLetter.

Getting PS5 from PlayStation Direct

The retail store that drops PS5 restocks constantly is Sony's official store, PlayStation Direct. The retailer drops stocks at 2 PM Pacific Time or 5 PM Eastern Standard Time, and it does it in the middle of the week.

Sony has sent a few lucky subscribers email invites for exclusive access to the store. In order to get the invites, you need to get a PlayStation Direct Number or PSN.

You can sign up for a PlayStation Direct account for free. While signing up, make sure that you accept emails from Sony.

These priority emails are sent to subscribers randomly, and you will need to wait in the queue on PlayStation Direct's site to be considered.

