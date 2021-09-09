(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) ps5 restock

PS5 restocks may happen sooner than you think. On Sept. 9, Sony will hold a PlayStation Showcase, an online event that will reveal all of the upcoming games for the PS5 console.

Because of the nature of the event, there is a good chance that a restock will also be announced, particularly at Sony's own retail store, PlayStation Direct.

PS5 Restock Schedule

Major retailers have been quiet about the console's restock since the Labor Day weekend, but several online sources on Twitter indicated that Target and Walmart are gearing up for another wave of PS5 consoles, according to GameRant.

However, both retailers haven't announced anything yet.

Best Buy and GameStop are also overdue for a restock, and customers will likely hear from them soon regarding a stock drop.

The PS5 console has been so difficult to find since its launch late last year. One of the main reasons it is challenging to get your hands on a console is its unexpected popularity.

The PS5 is Sony's best-selling console and has already sold more than 10 million units, according to TechRadar.

Also, due to the current chip shortage, the console's production has been slow, and the supply and demand chain was thrown off.

However, Sony did assure its customers that they have enough chips to meet the company's goal of selling more than 14 million units this year.

Bots are also a problem. Scalpers are using software to purchase a massive number of consoles at once, leaving just a few stocks for actual customers to purchase.

Major retailers added numerous bot protections during restocks, but it is not an assurance that the scalpers won't be able to go through.

PS5 Availability

The console restock has been rare recently, especially since when the consoles drop, it will only be available for a couple of minutes, and then it disappears, according to NewsWeek.

Antonine's last restock was on Aug. 31, while Walmart dropped P5 stocks on Aug.5, Aug.12, and Aug. 25. Sony dropped stocks on Aug. 17, Aug. 19, and Aug. 24.

Meanwhile, GameStop dropped PS5 stocks were dropped on Aug. 3, Aug. 17, and Aug. 25. Amazon's last restock was on Aug. 25, and more recently, it dropped stocks on Sept. 2.

Target dropped the PS5 consoles on Aug. 10 and Aug. 27, while Best Buy has not dropped any stocks since July 23.

PS5 on PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct is the retailer that is known to release PS5 frequently as it is Sony's official store. The restock usually happens at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time and 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. The store also drops the stocks in the middle of the week.

Lately, Sony has been sending email invites to a few lucky customers so they can have exclusive access to the store. The exclusive queue usually starts at 12:00 P.M. Pacific Time or 3:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.

To get invited to these special queues, you need to sign up for a PSN account. While signing up for PSN, make sure that you accept marketing emails from Sony. The priority access emails are randomly sent.

