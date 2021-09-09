For all gamers and fans waiting for the next installment in the classic Halo franchise, Halo Infinite, Razer has released four new custom and licensed peripherals.

The all-new lineup of officially licensed Halo Infinite merch is based on the image of the now-iconic worn by none other than the series protagonist, Master Chief. Additionally, these items come bundled with exclusive Halo Infinite bonus in-game content.

These new items are now available for pre-order at GameStop, and from Razer.com starting September 27. The new Master Chief-inspired peripherals will be available on Oct. 21.

Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox - Halo Infinite Edition ($169.99 USD)

This Halo Infinite-themed wireless headset is an exclusive skin for the existing Kaira Pro headset. The Kaira Pro is a completely wireless gaming headset designed specifically for Xbox Series X|S with its direct and low-latency console gaming capabilities through Xbox Wireless. Also, it allows for convenient mobile gaming through Bluetooth 5.0, great for Xbox Game Pass.



Its Halo Infinite version, when purchased, comes with Deathly Poison Armor coating, perfect for getting into character as you join the free-to-play multiplayer.



BlackWidow V3 keyboard - Halo Infinite Edition ($179.99 USD)

Built from the hit BlackWidow V3, this Halo Infinite Edition sports the iconic color palette of the Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor by Master Chief Himself. More than the awesome visuals, the BlackWidow V3 is fitted with mechanical switches designed to withstand up to 80 million keystrokes and comes with a magnetic, ergonomic wrist rest for long gaming hours.

The BlackWidow V3 keyboard - Halo Infinite Edition comes with the Deathly Poison Weapon coating for use in-game in the free-to-play multiplayer mode.

DeathAdder V2 mouse - Halo Infinite Edition ($79.99 USD)

A peerless ergonomic gaming mouse sporting an equally iconic Fangs Emblem, the DeathAdder V2 mouse - Halo Infinite Edition features eight programmable buttons, a 20K optical sensor, and next-gen sensors and switches packed into a sleeker, lighter form factor. The mouse even has the number 117 emblazoned on it, a nod to Master Chief's service number S-117.

Purchasing the DeathAdder V2 mouse - Halo Infinite Edition comes with the Fangs Emblem for in-game use in the free-to-play multiplayer mode.

Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat - Halo Infinite Edition ($79.99 USD)

The Razer Goliathus mouse mat can be programmed to light up in response to in-game alerts and effects, and its lighting works in sync with other products compatible with Razer Chroma.

Purchase of the gaming mat includes five Challenge Skip for use in the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode.

About Razer

The world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer has become instantly recognizable. Its triple-headed snake trademark is one of the most popular logos in the esports and global gaming communities. With a fanbase across almost every continent, the gaming company has designed and built the world's largest range of gamer-focused hardware, software, and services.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine, California, with regional headquarters in Shanghai, Singapore, and Hamburg.

