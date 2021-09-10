Apple's iMac M1 would have its colors be available on its physical retail stores starting next week, and it would be more accessible to users who want an immediate purchase. The 24-inch desktop from Apple and its 2021 release has not been fully available with regards to its colors, among the public, something which is changing.

The Apple Spring Loaded 2021 has brought the public a lot of new gadgets from the company, and it includes the fresh colors of the iMac M1, something which was not expected by the public.

The device's M1 Silicon Chip was a massive move, but something which the public is already expecting or anticipating from the Cupertino giant.

Apple iMac M1 Colors Available in Physical Stores

Apple's iMac M1 colors are here, and if you still have not got yours, do not worry as it is soon becoming more accessible and available to the public. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, several online exclusive colors are coming to retail stores, giving people more chances to pick it up and buy the device.

Gurman said that it would be the colors Yellow, Orange, and Purple, the three limited colors that were initially available only online, which were perceived to be special releases. However, these devices are part of the regular lineup of colors and were only available online as mandated by Apple.

There are no reasons as to why these devices were exclusively available via the Apple Store on the web, but it may do something about being the rare colors to be ordered or bought by users. Apple would strategically avoid mass producing these devices, as it would be hard to sell them if they remain as stocks in the stores.

Apple iMac M1

For that, there was a notion that these colors are special and made-to-order, but there was nothing that Apple has said or confirmed about this. Colors available to the public via the Apple retail stores are Green, Red, Blue, and Silver.

All of iMac's colors for the 2021 release are production available ones, meaning that these are intended releases for the company. The iMac M1 24-inch is also a special release for Apple, as it features the first desktop, which broke free from Intel after several years of depending on the chip from the Santa Clara giant.

M1 vs. Intel

This was not the first time that Apple's Mac computer has broken free from its reliance on Intel and chose its "homemade" M1 ARM-based Silicon SoC. M1 and Intel have been compared a lot of times for the Apple devices, and at most times, the Silicon has taken the crown away from the popular semiconductor company.

