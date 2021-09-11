Xiaomi blocked Iran, Cuba, and North Korea, among others, from using their smartphones in the region due to its export policy.

As per GizmoChina, the Chinese phone maker, which also produces home tech, Xiaomi, is now proactively enforcing existing export policies, prohibiting some countries from using their smartphones.

As such, some users of Xiaomi phones from these countries could no longer open their devices.

Xiaomi Blocks Iran, Cuba, North Korea Smartphone-Use

The Chinese giant has prohibited smartphone use not just in North Korea, Iran, and Cuba, but in Syria, Sudan, and Crimea as well.

However, some folks made a living from smuggling Xiaomi phones in the said countries. Thus, devices of the Chinese smartphone maker still exist in these prohibited regions.

Nevertheless, according to Android Authority, Xiaomi has not imposed any sanctions against those who are using their devices in the forbidden regions. It comes even as its Term and Conditions clearly states its exportation rules.

But now, it seems that Xiaomi has had enough of the prevailing smuggling in these countries.

So, the Chinese tech giant went on to be more proactive in implementing its export policies in the said locations.

Xiaomi Export Policy

The latest move of Xiaomi has had some users of their smartphone in the prohibited countries left not being able to use their devices due to the strict implementation of the export policy.

Some users revealed that their Xiaomi phone was completely disabled. Instead, it left a brief message that explains the reason for it.

The prompt reads: "Xiaomi policy does not permit sale or provision of the product to the territory in which you have attempted to activate it. Please contact the retailers directly for additional information."

It is worth noting that the Xiaomi users in locations, such as Iran were still able to use their smartphones, but it was disabled after a few days.

Xiaomi has yet to comment on its latest decision to block phone users from prohibited countries.

However, the Terms and Conditions of the Chinese phone maker states that buyers of their smartphones are prohibited to export their products to countries that are prohibited by export control laws.

Xiaomi Smartphone-use Block: How to Bypass

PlayCrazyGame noted that users in the prohibited countries could choose to bypass their Xiaomi devices to continue using it.

To do just that, follow these steps:

Activate the Xiaomi phone from its origin country

Then, install a custom ROM

Android Authority said in its report that customs ROMs are unaffected by the new enforcement on Xiaomi.

Elsewhere, Xiaomi is testing a new feature that will disable sideloading on Android.

