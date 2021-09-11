ISS (International Space Station) announced that it now relies on AR (augmented reality) apps to enhance repair activities in the giant space structure.

As of the moment, Earth-based space experts are having a hard time when it comes to repairing damaged tools in the massive space stations since they are not located there. This is a major issue since they have all the essential data to fix the equipment and systems.



They usually oversee repairs, making it harder for astronauts to receive their assistance in the International Space Station. Because of this, the ISS confirmed that it would start using augmented reality applications to allow staff on the ground to have better control over the damaged tools in space.

"The T2 Augmented Reality (T2AR) project demonstrates how station crew members can inspect and maintain scientific and exercise equipment," explained NASA via is the official blog post.

ISS Now Use AR Apps For Repairs

According to Digital Trends' latest report, the new T2 Augmented Reality program uses HoloLens AR goggles developed by Microsoft and a specialized NASA software.

This space innovation is expected to give astronauts more efficient instructions and guidance when they are performing the actual repairs in space. T2 Augmented Reality project specifically aims to load up the software with commands for different kinds of operations, which can be accessed by the crew in the International Space Station.

Bryan Dansberry, an ISS associate expert at NASA's Johnson Space Center, explained that AR tools could allow them to prepare the guidance for possible emergency repairs needed to fix unwanted damages in various equipment to avoid space mission delays.

Meanwhile, ISS is expected to end this coming 2024. On the other hand, NASA is making huge space achievements of its own after using rockets to maintain the sun-observing instrument called EVE.

ISS T2 Augmented Reality Program Was Already Tested

Soichi Noguchi, a JAXA astronaut, already tested the new space technology of the International Space Station.

Aside from him, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet were also able to try the new AR innovation. As of the moment, the new project of ISS is expected to receive nine more test missions to learn more about the safety and efficiency of using AR apps.

