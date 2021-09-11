(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) PS5 restock

PS5 restock on major retailer stores may come soon than expected. After Sony's PlayStation Direct, the company held a PS5 console restock on Sept. 10. On Sept. 11, Target dropped stocks, but all sold out immediately.

PS5 Restock Update

Although the drops have been slow lately, it shows that the retailers are receiving shipments from Sony, which means there could be more drops coming soon, according to GamesRadar.

The restock at PlayStation Direct came after Sony's PlayStation Showcase, where the company treated customers to updates for upcoming PS5 games such as "Spider-Man 2" and "God of War: Ragnarok."

On Sept. 9, while the event was ongoing, no retailers restocked the console as it rode on the event's hype. But the following morning, Target released new stocks.

PS5 consoles are sold in two editions, the standard one and the digital one. The standard console costs $499, while the digital version costs $399.

Difficulties in Finding PS5 Consoles

One of the reasons why it is so difficult to find a PS5 console is its popularity. Sony stated that so far, the PS5 console is its best-selling gaming device, and it has sold more than 10 million units since it was launched last year.

Another reason is the decrease in production due to the global chip shortage. Sony did assure its customers that they have enough chips to produce more consoles this year.

Also, scalpers have been hoarding a lot of consoles per order. These scalpers will then sell the console for a much higher price.

Since they purchase dozens at a time, real customers are left with just a couple of stocks.

Major retailers have since updated their websites to prevent bots, according to TechRadar.

PS5 Availability

The PS5 console was available at Amazon on Sept. 2 and at Target and PlayStation Direct on Sept. 10.

Antonline's last restock was on Aug. 31, and the retailer has not updated this month. Walmart dropped stocks on Aug. 5, Aug. 12, and Aug. 25.

PlayStation Direct dropped Aug. 17, Aug. 19, Aug. 24, and lately Sept. 10. GameStop refreshed its PS5 stocks on Aug. 3, Aug. 17, and Aug. 25. Amazon dropped PS5 stocks on Aug. 25 and Sept. 2.

Target refreshed its PS5 stocks on Aug. 10, Aug. 27, and Sept. 10. As for Best Buy, the retailer has not dropped PS5 stocks for almost two months now as the last date that it dropped stocks was on July 23, according to NewsWeek.

PlayStation Direct Restock

Out of all the retailers, the PlayStation Direct is the one that refreshes its PS5 stocks the most because Sony owns it. The drops happen at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time or 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.

What Sony has done is to give a few customers email invites for exclusive access to its store. To get the special invite, you need to create a PSN account.

You can sign up for one of the PSN websites, and while signing up, you need to accept marketing emails from Sony. Priority emails are sent randomly.

