Nest Care Inc, a professional company focused on oral hygiene, announced its manual ergonomic toothbrush, the Nest Brush.

Nest Brush is a self-dispensing, refillable toothbrush by Nest Care that comes with UV-C sterilization technology - making it the perfect oral hygiene buddy anytime, anywhere. For years, a significant part of oral care has sought to make toothbrushes "more convenient," leading to the use of new materials and the addition of features. However, the use of the basic plastic toothbrush and toothpaste remains.

It led the Nest Brush team to take everything one step forward with its award-winning ergonomic design. The innovative oral care set was first introduced on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter last August 17. The Nest Brush set comes with a silicone toothbrush with a special, built-in compartment for its toothpaste, as well as a travel case, a magnetic homestand, and its own UV-C sterilization module

.

ALSO READ: Traditional Toothbrush VS Electric Toothbrush | Which is Better for Plaque Removal?

Revolutionizing Oral Care

The innovative concept of the Nest Brush - its efficient ergonomic design and self-dispensing mechanism - has already earned the developers two awards: the if World Design Guide and the Red Dot Design Award 2021.

"We've developed Nest Brush with the maximum comfort of our customers in mind," said Nest Care founder Kirill Nesterov. "The idea was to create a sterile ecosystem of compatible devices for daily dental care. And with Nest Brush, we not only solve the hygiene challenge, but also significantly increase its protection, convenience, and aesthetics."

With its overall features, owners no longer have to worry about carrying a toothbrush and a toothpaste separately, as Nest Brush effectively combines both. This design creates a seamless brushing experience for the user, whether at home or on the go.

Ergonomic, Convenient, and Bacteria-Free

The patent-pending technology for its toothpaste delivery system does not need any form of electricity or energy source to dispense the toothpaste. Using internal channels, Nest Brush delivers toothpaste onto the toothbrush every time the button is pushed. Additionally, silicone valves prevent paste leaks and dried-out toothpaste, providing exact amounts with every press. The set is also explicitly designed to make it easy to rinse out the brush from inside, in between refills.

Also, the set comes with a detachable UV-C sterilization module that can be attached to either its travel case or magnetic stand. Using two powerful UV-C LED lights, the toothbrush can be sterilized in less than one minute, ensuring a sanitized tooth brushing experience for up to 2 months on a single charge.

Lastly, the standard kit, as introduced and now 295% crowdfunded on Kickstarter, comes with a magnetic stand and a lightweight travel case to make sure that users can enjoy all the benefits of Nest Brush anywhere without the power consumption, the need for a separate toothpaste tube, and germs.

Krill adds that with this setup, the user receives their own sterile nest - an ecosystem with a "99.9% sterility guarantee" - making the tooth brushing experience convenient and safe.

More information about the Nest Brush is available on its Kickstarter campaign page.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kids Are Using Too Much Toothpaste; Here's What The CDC Recommends

Published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.