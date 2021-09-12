Epic Games sadly lost against the Cupertino-based tech firm. However, it seems like the giant game developer still wants the case against Apple App Store to continue since it already filed an appeal in the court's decision.

"Apple Inc. and its officers, agents, servants, employees, and any person in active concert or participation with them, are hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers," said the court's ruling.

This means that the giant iPhone maker can't limit app developers, including Epic Games, from releasing their metadata buttons, external links, as well as directing their consumers to alternative payment systems outside the giant Apple App Store.

Although this seems like a good deal, the "Fortnite" developer is still not satisfied and wants more from Apple.

Epic Games Unsatisfied With Apple's Win?

According to 9To5Mac's latest report, the giant iPhone maker still has the rights to block "Fortnite" from its app platform because of the game's violations.

Also Read: Apple's Latest Code of Conduct Will Drive a Further Shift Towards Influencer Marketing

On the other hand, the court stated that Apple is not required to reinstate Epic Games' developer accounts. Some critics claimed that these restrictions could have some major impacts on the gaming company's businesses, such as Unreal Engine, which are outside the scope of "Fortnite."

Aside from this, CNET reported that Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern California District said that Epic Games did violate Apple's development agreement.

Because of this, the giant smartphone maker was awarded 30% of Epic's $12 million revenue from iOS users from August until October 2020.

Apple is currently handling other issues aside from its battle against Epic Games. These include the criticized Apple Bug Bounty project and its Apple CSAM, which is now delayed because of sudden backlash.

Will the Epic Games' Lawsuit Against Apple Continue?

As of the moment, there is no update yet if Epic Games' appeal would be approved by the court. However, there's a high chance that the district judge would consider the dispute, allowing the gaming company to continue its case.

On the other hand, Apple hasn't released any comment regarding the appeal. But, you can hear more details about it in the coming days.

For more news updates about Epic Games and Apple, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Apple Pay is Hit with the Company's 5th Patent Infringement Lawsuit from RFCyber!

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.