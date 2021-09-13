Adobe's Creative Cloud is a 60% discount for students and teachers who are eligible for the deal.

As for those who wish to score a great discount on Adobe software for individual use, its Substance 3D Collection is likewise on 20% discount.

Adobe Creative Cloud on 60% Discount for Students and Teachers

The Adobe Creative Cloud is, as of press time, on 60% discount for students and teachers.

Previously, the Adobe Creative Cloud was priced at $52.99 per month. With the discount, it is now $19.99 per month for the first year, according to the Adobe website. After the first year, the monthly fee rises to $29.99 per month.

Included in the Adobe Creative Cloud are:

Acrobat Pro

Photoshop

Illustrator

InDesign

Premiere Pro

After Effects

Lightroom

XD

Animate

Lightroom Classic

Dreamweaver

Dimension

Audition

InCopy

Character Animator

Capture

Fresco

Bridge

Adobe Spark

Premiere Rush

Photoshop Express

Photoshop Camera

Media Encoder

Aero

Prelude

Lightroom Web

Scan

Fill & Sign

Acrobat Reader

Are you Eligible for the Student Discount?

How will a student know if he or she is eligible for the discount on Adobe's student-friendly apps? According to the Adobe website, a customer must be at least 13 years old and enrolled in one of the following to qualify for the student discount:

An accredited public or private university or college (community, junior, and vocational colleges included) "that grants degrees requiring not less than the equivalent of two years of full-time study."

Public or private primary or secondary school that provides full-time instruction

Homeschool

The customer must be able to present proof of eligibility in the form of using a school-issued email address when making the purchase.

Should the customer not have a school-issued email address, Adobe may request additional proof of eligibility. Additional proof may include school ID, report card, transcript, and tuition statement.

For homeschool students, proof of eligibility include dated copy of a letter of intent to homeschool, current membership ID to a homeschool association, and date proof of purchase of curriculum for the current academic year.

Substance 3D Collection on 20% Off

If you are not a student or a teacher but would still like to score a good Adobe discount, its Substance 3D Collection is on 20% discount as well.

Included in the Adobe Substance 3D Collection are Adobe Substance 3D Stager, Adobe Substance 3D Painter, Adobe Substance 3D Sampler, and Adobe Substance 3D Designer.

Due to the 20% discount, the collection is now priced at $39.99 per month for the first year. Without the discount, it is priced at $49.99 per month.

Should you wish to avail of the annual plan, it is now priced at $439.88 for the first year. Without the discount, the annual plan is priced at $549.88.

