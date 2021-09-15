(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Apple Limits mmWave 5G Connectivity to iPhone 13 Units Sold in the US

Apple will reportedly limit its 5G connectivity to the iPhone 13 units that are being sold in the United States. This means those outside of the United States might not be able to get the iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G connectivity.

Apple mmWave 5G Connectivity

According to the story by Apple Insider, Apple is yet again limiting the mmWave 5G connectivity to specific devices. It was noted that the limitation is with iPhone 13 units that are being sold in the United States. These will be the phones that are capable of accessing the fast network bands.

When Apple initially introduced 5G capabilities along with the iPhone 12 in 2020, it had limited access to the said ultra-fast mmWave bands to handhelds that were only sold in the United States. The tech giant was reportedly predicted to expand the availability beyond its domestic market with the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Compatibles

As of the moment, however, it appears that the same restriction will still remain. According to a certain support document that was highlighted by blogger Rene Ritchie on Twitter, United States iPhone 13 models integrate the baseband modems that are compatible with n258, n261, and n260 bands.

These are expected to operate at 26GHz, 27 GHz, and 39 GHz. Called the mmWave, these particular high-frequency bands have particular wavelengths that can reportedly be measured in millimeters instead of centimeters or even larger. They also reportedly provide quite an ample data transfer capability along with bandwidths that exceed 3GHz.

Apple iPhone 13 Models

As of the moment, Apple notes that the iPhone 13 models that are being sold in different regions, including the important markets just like China, do not actually come equipped to be able to handle high-frequency operating brands. For those using an Apple device, Apple has encouraged iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to update their phones to combat the dreaded Pegasus spyware.

Whether iPhone 13 units that are sold in countries outside of the United States integrate different Qualcomm radios is still unclear. MacRumors, however, points out that the product marketing material in those particular regions shows certain handsets without an actual mmWave antenna window.

Apple 5G Support

The particular cutout was initially seen on the iPhone 12 devices, and its own absence on certain non-US hardware indicates that Apple currently does not plan to activate its mmWave on international iPhone 13 models at a much later date. mmWave on the iPhone 13, however, appears to not be a starter for users that are beyond the United States.

Apple noted that it would be able to double 5G support to over 200 carriers spreading through 60 countries and regions by the end of 2021. The handset reportedly supports quite a wide range of 5G bands. These would include those in the slower but also a bit more robust sub-6GHz spectrum. An Apple FCC filing also reveals a potential MagSafe charger with a little more capabilities.

