(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Google One Adds New 5TB Monthly Subscription at $24.99/Month | Is It Worth It?

Google One now offers a new plan for a 5TB monthly subscription at $24.99.

As of the moment, there are multiple subscription plans for users to choose from starting at 100GB for $1.99 a month up to $149.99 for a whopping 30TB of cloud storage a month.

Google One Subscription Plans

According to the story by Android Headlines, Google One prices reportedly start at $1.99 a month for the 100GB of additional storage with other options in between.

Users can choose between the 200GB plan that costs $2.99 a month, the 2TB plan that reportedly costs $9.99 a month.

Users also have the choice for higher tiers, like the 10TB plan that costs $49.99 a month, and another 20TB plan that costs $99.99 a month. As of the moment, a new offering of 5TB a month is being offered at $24.99 a month.

5TB Plan to Slide Between 2TB and 10TB

There used to be no middle offer between 2TB and 10TB, and now, users can choose the new Google One 5TB subscription that reportedly costs $24.99 a month or the $249.99 a full year to save around $50.

The pricing can be seen on the official Google One website.

The Google One 5TB tier also comes with the exact same benefits as the 2TB as well as 10TB tiers. This means users will get free access to a VPN service for Android phones.

Users will also be able to get 10% off on Google Store purchases (through store credit), access to Google experts, and also the choice to add family members to the plan.

Google Free 15GB Cloud Storage

Google reportedly offers 15GB of free cloud storage that comes with every single Google account. The storage is reportedly shared across multiple Google products which include Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

Google previously launched another Google One plan for users to get 500GB for $4.99 a month. The plan, however, was said to be exclusive for just T-Mobile subscribers. Although this might not be accessible for all, the plan reportedly would have been a good addition to the different offerings for Google One users.

Read Also: Google Fined $177 Million for Allegedly Blocking Samsung from Using OS Made by Rivals

Google One New 5TB Plan

The 500GB plan would reportedly slide perfectly between the 200GB and 2TB plans, which are still available to all users.

Just like the new 5TB plan, the 500GB plan would reportedly have been a perfect middle-ground for certain users that would need a little more than 200GB but not as much as 2TB.

The gap could also potentially be filled should Google One also offer another 1TB plan.

As of the moment, however, the new plan is at 5TB and it sits well between the 2TB and 10TB plans. For those that might need more than 2TB of space but not as much as 10TB, the 5TB plan could be useful.

Google has reportedly postponed its return to office to at least January 10, 2022, which provides employees more flexibility to work at home before fully returning.

Google is also reportedly rolling out a Google Search Dark Mode, which should allow users to use the search engine on dark display.

Related Article: How to Reverse Image Search on Android and iOS | Mobile Tracking

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.