(Photo : Image from Xiaomi Live Event) Xiaomi 11 T and 11 T Pro Focuses on Cinemagic with Display of Over 1 Billion Colors, Recording Movie Effects, and More

The Xiaomi 11 T and Xiaomi 11 T Pro specs, prices, and everything else has finally been revealed.

The two phones take a different approach as Xiaomi's new technology focuses more on professional video and photo capabilities.

In Xiaomi's live event, the company's first products announced were the Xiaomi 11 T and the Xiaomi 11 T Pro. These two smartphones contain the same high tech specs along with a massive advantage for the Xiaomi 11 T Pro.

Xiaomi 11 T and 11 T Pro Camera Capabilities

108 MP Camera - a pro-grade triple camera

One-click AI cinema

120° ultra-wide camera lens

Telemacro recording

Red Dot Accent Inspired by Vintage Film Camcorders

Xiaomi has reportedly been doing a lot of development when it comes to the cinematic capabilities of the Xiaomi 11 T and the Xiaomi 11 T Pro.

The new devices' camera also come with a classic camera design. Xiaomi is bringing a red dot accent, which emulates the classic "recording" light seen on vintage film camcorders.

Aside from the hardware, Xiaomi has also been focusing on different movie effects for better recording.

With that, Xiaomi 11 T and Xiaomi T Pro are models that could be great for filmmaking with its sophisticated camera capabilities.

Xiaomi Movie Effects

Magic Zoom - this uses AI for subject tracking and can match portrait 30 frames every second

Macroscope - this can provide users a more detailed and in depth photo and video capturing

Audio Zoom - this allows the device to zoom in on the sound of what they are recording

How is the Xiaomi 11 T Pro Different Compared to the Xiaomi 11 T?

Of course, the Xiaomi 11 T Pro wouldn't be called the "Pro" for nothing.

Although the Xiaomi 11 T is already powerfully captivating on its own, the Xiaomi 11 T Pro is on a different level. The Xiaomi 11 T Pro includes certain professional video capabilities.

The Xiaomi 11 T Pro is capable of 8K resolution, making it perfect for high quality videos for both personal and professional uses. The Pro also includes HDR10+ for self-optimized colors making them richer, with higher contrast, and with better lighting.

Xiaomi Display

Both of the phones are built with a flat AMOLED display making and the new Xiaomi technology reportedly makes the devices easier on the eyes. Xiaomi reportedly has a 120Hz refresh rate that goes with adaptive sync making it easier to navigate and smoother to run.

The Xiaomi 11 T and the Xiaomi 11 T Pro also come in three different color choices.

Aside from users getting a complete cinematic toolkit, Xiaomi also made sure to have three core colors for buyers to choose from. Instead of uber-colorful, Xiaomi is going for a more industrial, corporate, yet intensely rich colors for buyers to choose from.

Xiaomi 11 T and Xiaomi 11 T Pro Colors

Meteorite Gray

Moonlight White

Celestial Blue

