Volocopter, an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) specialist, announced that it wants to expand its service in the United States, starting in Los Angeles. The giant company confirmed its new partnership with the Los Angeles-based Urban Movement Labs (UML).

"As part of Volocopter's US market campaign, the company will also be present at CoMotion LA from 16-18 November 2021 for the public to learn more about this new mode of urban transportation," said Volocopter via its official press release.

The new collaboration would help the UAM company to bring its eVTOL technology across the United States. On the other hand, the tech firm also said that it would soon expand its VoloCity air taxi in the U.S. as well.

Volocopter's eVTOL To Arrive in the United States

According to Electrek's latest report, the Germany-based urban air mobility developer currently has more than 400 active employees. It also operates in three separate cities, where it brings its airport and aircraft manufacturing services.

Aside from Bruschel, Germany, the giant tech creator also operates in Munich, focusing on the VoloDrone. This eVTOL is quite essential during the ongoing pandemic since it can lift heavy cargo without the actual presence of an employee.

On the other hand, it also enhances its so-called VoloConnect, which allows it to operate longer electric flights. Meanwhile, the UAM agency also opened a new office in Singapore and is now working on sending out its first eVTOL urban air taxi services in the Asian country and some parts of Paris.

When it comes to Volocopter's U.S. expansion service, the company confirmed that its marketing campaign would start this coming fall. However, the exact schedule is not yet released.

Volocopter US Expansion's Details

The giant UAM company said that it would share some tips on ensuring sustainable, safe, and equitable air transportation before its eVTOL technology starts to operate in Los Angeles.

On the other hand, Christian Bauer, the CCO of Volocopter, said that the new partnership with L.A. UML would further expand its services in the United States. He added that their innovation would help address how their services can benefit U.S. cities, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

