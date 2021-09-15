Microsoft is going passwordless, where users have the option to remove these codes when logging in or authenticating one's Microsoft Account. This would be an entirely new venture for Microsoft, as cybersecurity's main concern lately is to keep an account more secure by having key chains or passcodes to be stronger and harder to crack.

There have been many ventures for Microsoft in the past months, particularly because it has released the latest version of its computer operating system, Windows 11, to replace Windows 10. As part of the leaks alongside Windows 11, it was said that Microsoft is working on a "passwordless" sign-in option for users to come with the new OS.

Microsoft Passworldless Account

Microsoft's passwordless account is made possible by its "Microsoft Authenticator" application, and it is a feature that focuses on one of the "two-factor authentication" methods of texting a user a code. Also, it works as a generator of OTPs or "one-time passcodes," which can then be used to confirm that the user is the real deal.

It works as a TFA feature but removes the need to enter a password when logging in. This means that users would only need to enter their username or email address that is linked to their Microsoft account and go on their merry way.

After which, the app would notify for a passcode, where it would also be accessible when opening the application.

Microsoft says that this is the future of security and authentication with regards to a device, something which people can enjoy as it is safe and secure, but does not need a password to do so. The software company heavily regards their service to be safe, something that would protect the users.

Read Also: Windows 11 Update: Microsoft Apps are Getting Upgrades Including Paint, Photos, PowerToys, and MORE

How to Setup Microsoft Passwordless Account

To use this feature, users would need to have a "Microsoft Authenticator" app that is available for both Android and iOS devices. Here, users would need to log in via their password to set it up.

Next, users need to head to Microsoft's account management website, where they would complete the setup. Head to the "Find My Devices" tab and choose the option. Look for "Security" and enable the passwordless option.

It does not end there, as users need to go to "Additional Security" to finish the setup and select "Passwordless Account."

Is it Safe to Go Passwordless?

Microsoft guarantees that this is safe and effective, with the authenticator app being the one to give users new passcodes whenever needed. Through this, users need not enter passwords, but always get verified with an authentication code.

Related Article: Firefox 91 Now Bypasses Microsoft Windows 11's Default Browser Alert

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.