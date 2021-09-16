TikTok has introduced new features that are aimed towards helping users with mental health issues as well as suicidal thoughts.

These mental health features include a search intervention feature, support for users with eating disorders, and mental wellness guides.

The social media platform encourages its users to consult qualified personnel should they be experiencing mental health concerns and would like to get help.

TikTok's New Mental Health Features

TikTok has a new set of features that aim to help its users with mental health issues. These features focus on mental health concerns such as eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

"We care deeply about our community, and we always look for new ways in which we can nurture their well-being," a press release posted on the TikTok website reads.

One of the new features is a search intervention feature that features an opt-in viewing screen. When a user searches for terms and distressing content, the results page will be covered by an opt-in viewing screen beginning this month.

The user will have to click "Show results" in order to view such content.

TikTok has rolled out what it refers to as well-being guides that will provide support to users who want to share their mental health struggles on the platform. These guides can be accessed through the Safety Center.

The platform will also be featuring curated content from partner organizations that will help users learn about mental health issues. The in-app programming already started last September 10 and will last until September 16.

TikTok Provides Support for Users with Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are a serious mental wellness concern and TikTok is using its platform to address the issue.

According to the company's press release, TikTok has added a new Safety Center guide focusing on eating disorders that has been developed with the help of the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), National Eating Disorder Information Centre, Butterfly Foundation, and Bodywhys.

The new guide is in addition to features TikTok already rolled out earlier this year in support of the National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Other Things You Should Know About the New Features

According to a report by the BBC, the new resources "will be rolled out globally in the coming months."

Users who search for terms and phrases like suicide will also be directed to local support resources such as the Crisis Text Line.

The company says it takes "very seriously our responsibility to keep TikTok a safe space for these important conversations."

TikTok has noted that "the guides and resources shared on our platform are purely for informational purposes and are not intended to be a substitute for professional or medical advice."

The platform still encourages its users to reach out to doctors and other qualified personnel for mental and even physical health concerns.

