(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) iPhone app

iPhone contents can be saved. Apple has made it possible for iPhone users to create backups because a lot can happen in a blink of an eye.

Whether it be a cracked screen, a lost phone, or accidentally deleting your contents, you can always have your photos, files, and videos saved.

The fastest and easiest way to save your content is by using iCloud. You can also use other services like Google Drive, but it is not as convenient.

If you do not have your iCloud account open anymore, you can still save your files via a desktop computer. Whether it be Mac or Windows, it can still save everything on your phone, according to MacWorld.

iPhone Backups

You can easily create a backup using your iCloud. First, select "Settings," then tap on your name. Choose iCloud and select iCloud backup.

If the iCloud Backup option is not turned on, just turn it on. If it is already on, you can wipe your old iPhone and tap on "Back Up Now" once you are done, according to The Verge.

Also Read: How to Backup Whatsapp Chat History and Transfer Whatsapp Between iPhone and Android

If you can't do it on your iCloud, you can do it on your desktop computer. First, connect your phone to your computer via the charging cable.

Open iTunes if you are using Windows or a Mac with macOS 10.14. You can also use Finder on a Mac with macOS 10.15 Catalina.

If you are using a Finder, you can open a Finder window by tapping on the Finder icon located on your computer's dock or by clicking on "File."

Select "New Finder Window" located at the top of the Finder menu bar, and look for your iPhone seen in the left-hand menu. It is usually under "Locations."

In iTunes, you will see a small iPhone icon located in the upper left corner. Click on it. If you don't see the icon, you need to authorize the system, according to CNET.

Go to the iTunes menu located on top of the screen, choose "Account," select "Authorizations," and choose "Authorize This Computer." Once you are done, just follow the instructions that will pop up on the screen.

Encrypting Your Data

After that process, going through iTunes or Finder is pretty much the same. However, the look of the pages and the languages will be a bit different.

If this is the first time that you have done this to backup your files, when you select the phone icon, you will be asked if you trust the phone. The pop-up will appear on the computer, and then it will also appear on the phone.

You may also be asked if you want to set your iPhone up as a new device or if you want to restore it from a previous backup. If you see this message, select the first option.

Choose the "General" tab located on the top and select the category "Backups." After that, select "This computer," or you can choose "Back up all of the data on your iMac or iPhone."

For increased security, encrypt your iPhone backup. Select "Encrypt iPhone backup" and enter your password. Do not lose your password because you will no longer have access to your data if you do.

iPhone users can also prevent their iCloud from scanning their images if they are uncomfortable with the feature.

Related Article: Apple iPhone WiFi Disabled: New Access Point Name Discovered in Public, No Easy Fix

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.