Samsung Display's 90 Hz OLED laptop screen with 14-inch and 16-inch variations begin mass production, the South Korean tech giant announced.

Is it for the upcoming 2022 MacBook Pro?

The South Korea-based company has only confirmed that it has lived up to its promise to ramp up the production of its OLED tech, as per The Verge.

Samsung's department that produces screens for various giant phone makers, such as Apple and OnePlus, is now manufacturing 90 Hz OLED panels for laptops on a much larger scale.

It is worth noting that Samsung Display also disclosed that the company is working with numerous global manufacturers of laptops for its OLED panels, namely Lenovo, HP, Samsung Electronics, Asus, and Dell.

Samsung 90 Hz OLED Laptop Screen Mass Production

Samsung Display said in a statement that "the 90Hz OLED panel offers more options for consumers who are looking to enjoy high-performance content on their laptops."

The display division of the South Korean phone maker further touted that their pioneering 90 Hz OLED tech for laptops will offer the best image quality for their users.

Samsung's 90 Hz OLED Display and Asus Laptops

The Verge further noted in the same news report that the 14-inch variant of the 90 Hz screens will be seen on the upcoming Asus laptops.

The Vice General Manager of Asus, Y.C. Chen, said in a statement that "the demand for laptops is increasing steadily as working from home and remote learning become the new norm."

The Asus exec went on to claim that the OLED laptop screen could help meet the demands of the consumer's new normal lifestyle, whether it involves video streaming, gaming, online schooling, and even work from home video meetings--to name a few.

Samsung further revealed that a 14-inch Zenbook and 14-inch Vivobook Pro will be using the 90 Hz OLED displays.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, More: How Expensive are Foldable Devices' Screen Repair

Samsung 90 Hz Display: For MacBook Pro 2022?

The new Samsung Display OLED panels will allow laptops to showcase smoother content, thanks to its 90 Hz refresh rate support, according to Mac Rumors.

The outlet further noted that the current models of MacBook Pro still settle for an LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. That said, if ever Apple decided to include the 90 Hz display on its upcoming machine, there would be a significant improvement for it.

It is important to note that OLED tech has been the preferred choice for the latest tech devices as it flaunts deeper blacks, brighter, and more contrast display.

On the other hand, the 90Hz refresh rate provides a more seamless experience when scrolling, streaming videos, and most especially gaming.

Although Samsung Display did not mention providing its latest laptop OLEDs to Apple, there are rumors predicting that the next-gen MacBook Pros will be available in two sizes--a 14-inch and 16-inch, while flaunting the OLED tech.

Related Article: Apple Lawsuit: M1 MacBook Pro and Air Have Display Hardware Defects, Causes Screens to Crack

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.