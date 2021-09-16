"Your iPhone 13 pre-order has expired," the pre-order status page of Apple tells some of its customers on its website.

It comes as Apple has already opened pre-orders for the upcoming iPhone 13, alongside other new devices, such as the Apple Watch Series 7, and the new iPad Mini, and the iPad.

The iPhone 13 series is composed of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max.

Although the new Apple smartphone still features the same flat-edge design as the iPhone 12, there are some slight tweaks under the hood, such as the new A15 Bionic chip and the bigger battery.

The iPhone 13 mini carries a price tag of $699 for its 128GB storage option, whereas the iPhone 13 cost $100 more, or at $799 to be precise for its 128GB of storage as well.

On top of that, the Pro option is sold to the tune of $999. Meanwhile, the most expensive choice is the Pro Max selling at $1,099.

The pre-order for this iPhone 13 lineup started last Sept. 17 and will begin shipping after a week.

'iPhone 13 Pre-Order Has Expired'

As per MacRumors, some Apple customers that have already finished the pre-approval steps of the iPhone 13 pre-order have been faced with a rather disappointing message.

The message remains even as buyers of the upcoming iPhone 13 have repeatedly been checking on the status page of the upcoming Apple smartphone.

The pre-approval process via the Apple Store app or the website of Apple is meant to make the lives of those wanting to pre-order the latest iPhone easier. The essence of it is to provide a single tap button to pre-order the new Apple device on the same day of its launch before supplies run low or get out of stock.

However, to the dismay of the users that have undergone the pre-approval process, the orders page is showing the notice.

To be precise, when users go to the status page of their order on the Apple website or the Apple Store app, they are greeted with a message saying that their pre-order has already expired.

The prompt further notes that "You can still order an iPhone now. Just choose a model and select a payment option."

Below the message is a "Buy Now" button that will just redirect the customer to repeat the whole process of the "Save time at iPhone pre-order" program on the Cupertino tech giant, as per The Verge.

Nevertheless, MacRumors speculated in its report that the iPhone maker is likely experiencing high traffic due to the recent launch of the iPhone 13. As such, the pre-order message could be an error or a mere glitch.

For those who want to pre-order the new iPhone 13 series, you may keep trying from the Apple website as the company is most likely working on fixing the bug.

