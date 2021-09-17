(Photo : Image from Intel Website) Intel Hires Former EA and AMD Managers Ahead of Its Arc GPU Launch as Company Steps Into PC Gaming Hardware

Intel has just hired former EA and AMD managers ahead of the company's Arc GPU launch. Intel's hiring is an integral part of the company's steps into PC gaming hardware.

Intel Hires Technical and Game Development Managers

According to the story by TechSpot, Intel has just announced a number of high-level hires that are meant to help the company's first steps into PC gaming hardware. These hires include technical as well as game development managers coming from esteemed companies like Electronic Arts and AMD.

Intel will reportedly need the experience in order to maintain a smooth relationship along with both the users and game developers. Intel took it to Twitter to make the announcements noting that all of them will reportedly be working in the company's "gaming and graphics" section.

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs

This means Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs. The graphics cards are reportedly expected to launch either late this 2021 or sometime this coming 2022. Intel is reportedly already showing how serious it is when it comes to getting into games by even showing off the company's image reconstruction as well as a mascot. The Intel Arc GPUs have already been teste, and the diagnostics show their potential in the GPU space.

The company's brand new gaming and graphics workload engineering vice president as well as general manager is a 20-year-plus gaming industry veteran by the name of André Bremer. Bremer was reportedly a manager for the Amazon Web Services Game Tech and even worked as the head of engineering for Prime Gaming, as seen on his LinkedIn profile.

Other Intel Hires

Before that, Bremer reportedly had quite a long history when it came to directing development as well as engineering software at certain companies like EA, Zynga, and even LucasArts. Intel reportedly hired Michael Heilemann as the company's new senior director of game development tools and technology.

Heilemann was reportedly a director of technology over at EA and was a manager of content over at Sony Computer Entertainment America. Before this, he also had a game development career which reportedly stretched back all the way to the 90s with certain companies like Dreamworks Interactive, Vivendi, and even Malibu Interactive.

Read Also: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Restock Spotted for Just $47.76 Past SRP | Scalper Prices Ending?

Intel Hires Former AMD Head of Worldwide Gaming and Professional Software

Intel reportedly hired Steve Bell as the company's senior director of game developer relations. Tom's Hardware notes that Bell has actually worked for 13 years at the popular Intel competitor, AMD, in the exact same position. Intel has been working on its Arc GPUs in hopes of challenging competitors like the RX 6700 XT and RTX 3070 from AMD and NVIDIA.

Last but not least, Intel reportedly hired Ritchie Corpus as the company's VP and GM of the whole game ecosystem business development and developer relations. Corpus has had 15 years of experience at AMD, working as the head of worldwide gaming as well as professional software. Before this, Corpus reportedly worked at certain companies like Logitech and PC Gaming Alliance

Big news here! We just added some major heavy hitters to gaming and graphics here at Intel. Join us in welcoming Ritche Corpus (@Xerious), Steve Bell, Michael Heilemann (@mheilemann), and André Bremer (@andre_bremer) to the mix! pic.twitter.com/uKta1fcXHA — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) September 17, 2021

Related Article: Top Underrated NFT Games for Better ROI | 'Town Star,' 'Axie Infinity,' 'Splinterlands' and More

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.