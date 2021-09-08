(Photo : Image from Amazon Website) EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Restock Spotted for Just $47.76 Past SRP | Scalper Prices Ending?

A new EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 XC restock was spotted online! This time, the price seems to be getting closer and closer to its SRP selling for just $47.76 past its original price!

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Restock

As of the moment, it is extremely difficult to purchase certain PC parts like GPUs at fair prices. With scalpers buying out stock online and reselling them at higher prices, even owners of second-hand GPUs are now selling the PC part for the original price despite it being used.

Although there hasn't been a GPU selling at its original SRP for quite some time now, EVGA is selling closer and closer to the original price of the GPU. This can be seen with the recent EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 restock that was spotted selling for just $376.76, which is just $47.76 past its SRP.

Scalper Prices Ending?

According to the article by The Verge, the price of the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 restock is sold at $329. A recent restock was spotted online for the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 restock selling at $376.76, and so far, this could be the lowest priced high powered RTX 3000 series GPU as of the moment.

With other GPUs being sold for sometimes more than twice their original value, the new EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 restock shows an improvement in price despite not being totally back to its SRP. For buyers interested in purchasing a GPU, the best thing to do is to either settle for the closest price to SRP or look for an alternative.

GPU Prices Closer to SRP

One alternative to purchasing a GPU as a PC part and building a desktop is to purchase a laptop with a preinstalled high powered GPU. This is one way that buyers can save when purchasing a GPU but it does come with a small downside. For those interested in purchasing a GPU at prices close to SRP, follow restock tracker Twitter accounts to learn more.

Laptop GPUs, however, aren't able to massively overclock themselves, meaning it might not bring out the GPU's full performance. For a desktop, on the other hand, having a cooling system is very important and can bring out the full potential of the GPU.

Read Also: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Restock Spotted Selling for $320 Past SRP | From $1,499 to $1,819.59!

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SRP Getting Closer

Previously, the lowest price that the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 restock was found selling for was at $393.80, which is still a whopping $64.80 past its SRP. With the price dropping to just $47.76 past its SRP, although buyers might not be able to expect the price going back to SRP, there is certainly an improvement, especially with EVGA branded GPUs.

EVGA, however, has been in trouble before for their NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. Previously, the EVGA custom NVIDIA RTX 3090s started dying when players tried to run the Amazon MMO "New World." EVGA admitted that the NVIDIA RTX 3090s started dying due to "bad soldering."

