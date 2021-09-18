"Gran Turismo 7" developer and series creator Kajunori Yamauchi didn't find much trouble with developing a cross-gen game.

According to him, development on "Gran Turismo 7" (a game scheduled to launch on the PS4 and PS5) wasn't too difficult, as the two platforms didn't really affect the quality of the game as a whole, reports Nintendo Power.

Yamauchi further illustrates his point that despite "Gran Turismo 7" being a cross-gen game, the vision for it wasn't really altered between consoles because the tech behind racing games can be "individually modified."

As far as differences go between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, it's just the loading times, writes PSU. This is not surprising at all, given that the PS5 is equipped with a much faster SSD unlike the last-generation PS4.

Tech-wise, Yamauchi said that "Gran Turismo 7" is a "very scalable game" when it comes to maintaining the frame rate and every other performance metric. What he could mean here is the studio could've first developed the game with the PS4's hardware in mind, and then they just scaled it up to take advantage of the PS5's power.

In other words, it was easier for the developers to upgrade the game for the newer console, instead of downgrading it to fit the older one.

If all goes well, "Gran Turismo 7" being a cross-gen title can actually prove to be a very good thing. According to Tech Radar, the game will actually allow PS4 and PS5 players to race against each other online.

"Gran Turismo 7" is set to release for the last-gen current-gen Sony consoles on March 4, 2022.

Read also: Ubisoft Confirms FREE PS5/Xbox Series X Upgrades for 'Far Cry 6' Last-Gen

'Gran Turismo 7' Proves That Last-Gen Is Still Not 'Old News'

The PS4 is a last-generation console on the final days of its life cycle, true. Pretty soon, all of the big AAA games will be releasing only for the PS5, but that is still going to take a few years down the line. So if you're still holding on to your PS4, it's not all bad.

Just take a look at Sony's next big AAA PlayStation exclusive: "Horizon Forbidden West."

Aside from a higher resolution, frame rate, and faster loading times, the visual differences between the game's PS4 and PS5 versions aren't going to be too noticeable (at least if you don't specifically look for them).

That's because Guerilla Games themselves admitted that they built "Forbidden West" with the PlayStation 4's hardware in mind, reports IGN.

This is likely a similar approach to what "Gran Turismo 7" developer Polyphony Digital took when making their own game. And perhaps it's also what Sony Santa Monica Studios did with "God of War Ragnarok," which is another cross-gen title slated for next year.

At the end of the day, both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 are worthy consoles to play in 2021. Until games start specifically launching for current-gen, your old reliable last-gen console can still give you hours of enjoyment.

Related: Best PS4 Accessories and Upgrades To Make your Last-Gen Console Still Worth Playing

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.