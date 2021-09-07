PS5 upgrades for cross-gen PlayStation games have been in the spotlight recently, and now, it's involving two still-unreleased titles.

Both the "God of War" sequel and "Gran Turismo 7," confirmed to be cross-gen titles, will require a $10 fee to get the PS5 upgrade if you do manage to get a hold of the current-gen Sony console down the line, according to TechRadar.

In simpler terms, any game scheduled to release on both the PS4 and PS5 moving forward will cost $10 to upgrade to next-gen, unless specified otherwise.

This was confirmed in a PlayStation blog post, which also tackled "Horizon Forbidden West." If you recall, "Forbidden West" developer Guerilla Games got some flak recently after announcing that folks who get the game on PS4 won't be getting a free PS5 upgrade.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan himself confirmed in the blog that the $10 upgrade fee will also apply to the much-anticipated "God of War" sequel, which people have called "Ragnarok," and "Gran Turismo 7," as well as any other exclusive cross-gen title from any Sony first-party studio.

Weirdly enough, "God of War Ragnarok" was initially stated to be a PS5 exclusive, before the confirmation that it will be a cross-gen title. But it seems like Sony just doesn't want to let go of their last-gen hardware yet, even when talking about the biggest AAA exclusives.

Will PS5 Upgrades Be Worth It?

Some people argue that if you're getting a cross-gen PS exclusive during this generation, it's no longer worth getting a PS5 upgrade anymore--especially if you have to pay $10 for it. But are they right?

Perhaps a look at "Horizon Forbidden West" may shed some light.

Guerilla Games initially announced that the PS4 version of "Forbidden West" will be playable on the PS5, but with lack the extra features specific for the next-gen console. However, Guerilla did reveal that even though the game will be able to take advantage of the current-gen system's hardware, they actually built it with the PS4 in mind.

In other words, Guerilla decided that it would be easier for them to add to a game instead of downgrading it.

It's not confirmed whether Santa Monica Studios will take the same road with the "God of War" sequel, though. But if they didn't and specifically targeted the PS5's hardware, then it could mean that the PS4 and PS5 versions of "Ragnarok" will be very different.

The Experience on PS5 WILL Be Better, Though

Say what you want about the "worthiness" of upgrading a cross-gen game to next-gen, but you can't really deny that the overall experience will be better.

The PS5's far more powerful hardware could support silky-smooth frame rates from 60 to as much as 120fps (if the developers allow it), crisp resolutions from 1440p up to 4K, and a few more extra visual upgrades like better textures.

