Global gaming leader Konami has recently released the Season 2 content update for its hit game Super Bomberman R Online, a cross-platform gamer available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC via Steam, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

Fans around the world were treated to an Old Snake Bomber, a character inspired by the protagonist from the Metal Gear franchise, in Season 1. Now, the Season 2 content update introduces the new character Soma Cruz Bomber.

ALSO READ: 'Super Bomberman R' For Nintendo Switch Patch Brings New Features, Improves Frame Rate

Best known as the featured protagonist in the games Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Soma Cruz Bomber is capable of releasing bats that can temporarily disable other players' special abilities if they come in contact with these flying summons.

Aside from the Soma Cruz Bomber, the Season 2 content update also began event battles. In Super Bomberman R Online, a season also lasts for three months and introduces new items, features, and a new character to its growing base. Content introduced during a season may only be acquired during that particular season, with Soma Cruz currently available at the in-game store for only 500 Bomber Coins. Other cosmetic items like player icons and special costumes will be available with the Gold Pass access.

About Super Bomberman R Online

Super Bomberman R Online is inspired by the popularity of Super Bomberman R, bringing back the eight Bomber Brothers with others and reimagined as a 64-player, online battle royale.

As Bomberman returns with the familiar gameplay that has made the franchise a party game classic - blasting through battlefields, finding hidden power-ups, and using them to blow away enemies - the action in Super Bomberman R Online explodes to new heights with its "Battle 64" mode. The original battle royale experience allows up to 64 players, distributed across 16 starting battlefields, trying to outsmart their opponents. As the levels clear out and players are reduced, the battlefields continue to shrink until the last bomber standing emerges.

Super Bomberman R Online also brings more than 100 customizable feature combinations, such as costumes, accessories, and even bomb skins - cosmetic items that change the appearance of bombs and their explosions. Players can further make their own unique bomber with the option Premium Pack that gives access to 14 additional bomber characters designed to pay homage to other classic IPs owned by KONAMI: Gradius, Castlevania, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and more.

Also, while any player can join a Battle 64 room, the Premium Pack allows its owners to create their private Room Match, customizable games that have rulesets like Battle 64 and a "Standard" mode with up to 16 players. A "Grand Prix" mode also divides players into two teams of up to three members each to compete by earning points, with the highest accumulated points announced the winner.

About Konami Group

The Konami Group was founded in 1973, tracing its roots as an amusement machine manufacturer for arcades. Over the years, the company has grown to cover other businesses across different markets. The entire Konami Holdings Corporation currently includes the Digital Entertainment, Gaming & Systems, Amusements, and Sports businesses.

RELATED ARTICLE: Konami Is Turning Off Xbox 360, PS3 Servers for 'Metal Gear Solid 5'

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.