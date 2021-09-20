9.amhealth, a virtual clinic that focuses on patients with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, has been launched.

The virtual clinic provides online prescriptions, access to a care team, lab tests that can be conducted at home, and more. Prescribed medications and at-home lab tests are even delivered to the homes of patients for free.

An online prescription plus medical care will cost $20 per month. However, injectable drugs such as insulin are yet to be supported by the platform as of press time.

9am.health, a virtual clinic for patients with prediabetes and the more serious Type 2 diabetes, has been launched following a seed funding that raised $3.7 million.

According to a report by MobiHealthNews, 9am.health's investors include iSeed Ventures and Define Ventures.

9am.health "provides online prescriptions, home medication delivery, personalized care plans, virtual access to a care team and at-home lab tests for people with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes," per the report.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prediabetes is "a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes."

How 9am.health Works

According to the 9am.health official website, those who want to avail of the virtual clinic's services must first fill out an online form and check in with the team of doctors of 9am.health. Per the website, it will only take around 10 minutes.

A personalized Diabetes Care Plan will then be created for you based on your consultation with the doctor. You will also get regular medications delivered straight to your doorstep. At-home lab tests are also delivered to your home.

Should you have any questions regarding your medication and care plan, specialists are available on demand and you can get an answer within two hours. According to the 9am.health website, there is no need for an appointment.

9am.health's Offerings

9am.health aims to offer care for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes patients at an affordable cost.

An online prescription with medical care will cost you $20 per month. This includes the online prescription for your medication, a personal treatment plan after medication, and consultations that can be done on your schedule.

Added medication will cost around $5 or more every month depending on the medication. Medications that 9am.health offers are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These medications will be shipped to your home for free.

At-home lab tests cost $15 or more per month and include regular A1c and cholesterol panel tests. They are also shipped to you for free.

According to the report by MobiHealthNews, "9am.health doesn't currently support injectable drugs like insulin, but the company said it plans to continue adding medications to the care platform."

