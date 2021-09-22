Slack has announced that it has fixed an issue that logs Android users out of the mobile app. Slack made the announcement on its status dashboard, incident report, and Twitter account.

Android users of Slack's mobile app previously took to the internet to share that the app was logging them out, and they were receiving an "invalid authentication" notification.

Slack Mobile App Logs Out Android Users

Slack's mobile app experienced an issue earlier that logged out Android users from the app, according to a report by Android Police. The report mentions that the staff of Android Police experienced the error themselves.

According to the report, "Some mobile users (seemingly mostly those on Android) are signed out with an 'invalid authentication' toast notification." Users were able to log back in, but the issue could and would happen once more.

The Android Police report also mentions that Slack announced that they were aware of the problem.

Slack Fixes Issue That Logs Out Android Users

The login issues that some users were running into with the mobile apps has now been resolved. We apologize for the disruption to your day. https://t.co/30kEjjpSr1 — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) September 21, 2021

The latest update to the incident report on the Slack website states that it has already resolved the issue.

"The issue has now been resolved, and users should be able to log into the mobile app as usual," the update from Slack reads.

Slack's status dashboard declares that it is up and running as of press time. There is currently no issue with Login/SSO, messaging, call, connections, and other aspects of the platform.

A similar announcement has also been made to Slack's Twitter account. In the same tweet, Slack apologized to its users for the disruption."

For users experiencing any more trouble, Slack is encouraging you to get in touch with them by sending an email to feedback@slack.com.

What is Slack?

Slack is a communication platform mainly used by businesses that was first launched in 2013. The official Slack website describes itself as a "collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done."

"With over 2,500+ apps and a robust API, the Slack platform team works with partners and developers globally to build apps and integrations that streamline your work, automate mundane tasks and bring context into your conversations in Slack," the official website states.

According to the website, the platform has more than 165,000 paid customers. Sixty-five of the Fortune 100 companies use Slack.

Slack has introduced a number of features that have made the platform convenient and even rather entertaining to use. Practical features of Slack that are particularly helpful for work include a feature that lets users schedule messages.

As for the features that will probably make its users grin, an example of which is the TacoBot that Slack launched in 2016. Wondering what it is? TacoBot simply lets you order from Taco Bell through Slack.

