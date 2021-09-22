(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Top 10 Cryptocurrency Bearish Turn with Up to -36.5% Drop for $DOGE Followed by -29.3% Drop for $XRP

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are now showing bearish movement despite massive gains about a month ago. $DOGE has reportedly dropped by a whopping -35% over the last 30 days, with $XRP following in its stead at -29.3%.

$HEX and $SOL Remain Bullish in 30 Day Period

As of the moment, only $SOL and $HEX are showing positive 30-day gains at 66.6% and 136.6%, respectively. The rest, however, are showing significant bearish movement over the last 30 days except the $USDT and $USDC stable coins.

As of the moment, the Crypto Bulls Whales Experts show that as of the moment, the Fear & Greed Index is reportedly at 21. The Telegram channel reportedly notes that investors should potentially buy when the index is below 10. As of the moment, the market status is in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin Market Cycle

For those that aren't too familiar with the Bitcoin market cycle, as seen on Cryptocurrency Facts, after the starting phase, the market goes into a state of optimism where Greed takes over. This is where more and more people purchase the asset pushing it to new heights.

The asset then hits its peak, sometimes even reaching a new all-time high or ATH, then this is when bulls start to take profit. The market will start to drop and enter something called a Bull Trap. This is when the price goes down, but there is a momentary spike.

The segment is sometimes misinterpreted by "moon boys' ' as a sign that the asset is strong, and they should HODL since it will still go up. The market then drops and enters into a state of FEAR where more and more asset owners sell and thus plunging the price yet again.

Check out the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Changes in the Last 30 Days:

1. $HEX

Price: $0.42

24 hour percentage change: -5.4%

7 day percentage change: +7.7%

30 day percentage change: +136.6%

2. $SOL

Price: $123.39

24 hour percentage change: -7.1%

7 day percentage change: -22.2%

30 day percentage change: +66.6%

3. $USDT

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: -0.1%

7 day percentage change: +0.0%

30 day percentage change: +0.3%

4. $USDC

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: -0.1%

7 day percentage change: -0.0%

30 day percentage change: +0.1%

5. $ETH

Price: $2,745

24 hour percentage change: -7.5%

7 day percentage change: -19.7%

30 day percentage change: -15.8%

6. $BTC

Price: $40,604

24 hour percentage change: -5.6%

7 day percentage change: -13.8%

30 day percentage change: -18.1%

7. $BNB

Price: $344.70

24 hour percentage change: -5.3%

7 day percentage change: -16.9%

30 day percentage change: -23.5%

8. $ADA

Price: $1.98

24 hour percentage change: -4.7%

7 day percentage change: -17.3%

30 day percentage change: -26.4%

9. $XRP

Price: $0.87

24 hour percentage change: -5.2%

7 day percentage change: -20.3%

30 day percentage change: -29.3%

10. $DOGE

Price: $0.20

24 hour percentage change: -3.7%

7 day percentage change: -16.4%

30 day percentage change: -36.5%

Read Also: Cardano Price Prediction | Will This Crypto Asset be as Big as Ethereum and Can It Beat Ethereum 2.0?

The top 10 cryptocurrencies movement changes can be tracked on WhaleBot Alerts on Telegram with daily updates on their movement. Aside from the movement of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, Cardano's entrance into smart contracts is also something worth watching.

Related Article: Crypto Watch: $XRP Now Following $DOGE in Bearish Trend Over Last 30 Days as $BNB Follows

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.