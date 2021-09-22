Amazon always offers daily deals on its platforms, including great discounts for electronics, computers, cameras, and even video games. If you happen to be on the hunt for great deals for kitchen appliances, Amazon has them too.

From air fryers to coffee essentials such as coffee grinders and coffee makers, you'll find a good deal for many kitchen needs that you may have. Here are some of the kitchen deals available on the platform as of writing:

Amazon Kitchen Deals: Air Fryers

Amazon is the right place to find discounted air fryers for those who are looking for one. Frying food the usual way can be easier said than done, and an air fryer can be a handy kitchen buddy to have.

These are the air fryer deals you can find on Amazon as of press time:

Ultrean Air Fryer

List Price: 95.99

Discounted Price: $59.49

Discount: $36.50

Specs and Features:

4.2 Quart (4 Liter)

LCD Digital Screen

Non-stick Frying Pot

ETL/UL Certified

1-Year Warranty

1500W

Black

WowChef Air Fryer Oven Combo

List Price: $189.99

Discounted Price: $127.49

Discount: $62.50

Specs and Features:

20 Quart

Convection Toaster Oven Dehydrator

10-in-1 Air Fryer with Rotisserie and Racks

Large Capacity Air Fryer

9 Accessories with Cookbook

ETL Certified

Amazon Kitchen Deals: Coffee Essentials

Are you the type who loves coffee and cannot even start the day without a good cup or two? If you would rather brew your own coffee than buying from a coffee shop, these are the Amazon kitchen deal yous might be interested in:

ezbasics Single Serve Coffee Maker

List Price: $59.99

Discounted Price: $39.99

Discount: $20

Specs and Features:

Compatible with K-Cup Pod, Ground Coffee & Loose-Leaf Tea

Black

Comes with Reusable K Cups

Shardor Electric Burr Coffee Grinder 2.0

List Price: $49.99

Discounted Price: $42.49

Discount: $7.50

Specs and Features:

Adjustable Burr Mill with 16 Precise Grind Setting for 2-14 Cups

Black

Amazon Kitchen Deals: Other Kitchen Appliances

Looking for something else other than air fryers and kitchen essentials that can help you brew a cup of coffee? Here are the other kitchen deals on Amazon as of press time:

Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker

List Price: $49.99

Discounted Price: $38.27

Discount: $11.72

Specs and Features:

1200W

Easy Clean

Non-Stick + Mess Free Sides

Silver

Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine

List Price: $49.97

Discounted Price: $36.96

Discount: $13.01

Specs and Features:

Automatic Food Sealer for Food Savers with Starter Kit

Dry and Moist Food Modes

Easy to Clean

LED Indicator Lights

Compact Design

Silver (Stainless Steel)

Evening 2 Slice Toaster

List Price: $27.45

Discounted Price: $23.15

Discount: $4.30

Specs and Features:

2 Wide Slots

7 Shade Settings

Removable Crumb Tray for Bread

