Amazon always offers daily deals on its platforms, including great discounts for electronics, computers, cameras, and even video games. If you happen to be on the hunt for great deals for kitchen appliances, Amazon has them too.
From air fryers to coffee essentials such as coffee grinders and coffee makers, you'll find a good deal for many kitchen needs that you may have. Here are some of the kitchen deals available on the platform as of writing:
Amazon Kitchen Deals: Air Fryers
Amazon is the right place to find discounted air fryers for those who are looking for one. Frying food the usual way can be easier said than done, and an air fryer can be a handy kitchen buddy to have.
Related Article: Be a Chef After Quarantine! Here Are Best Air Fryers That Will Satisfy Your Strongest Fried Food Cravings!
These are the air fryer deals you can find on Amazon as of press time:
Ultrean Air Fryer
List Price: 95.99
Discounted Price: $59.49
Discount: $36.50
Specs and Features:
-
4.2 Quart (4 Liter)
-
LCD Digital Screen
-
Non-stick Frying Pot
-
ETL/UL Certified
-
1-Year Warranty
-
1500W
-
Black
WowChef Air Fryer Oven Combo
List Price: $189.99
Discounted Price: $127.49
Discount: $62.50
Specs and Features:
-
20 Quart
-
Convection Toaster Oven Dehydrator
-
10-in-1 Air Fryer with Rotisserie and Racks
-
Large Capacity Air Fryer
-
9 Accessories with Cookbook
-
ETL Certified
Amazon Kitchen Deals: Coffee Essentials
Are you the type who loves coffee and cannot even start the day without a good cup or two? If you would rather brew your own coffee than buying from a coffee shop, these are the Amazon kitchen deal yous might be interested in:
ezbasics Single Serve Coffee Maker
List Price: $59.99
Discounted Price: $39.99
Discount: $20
Specs and Features:
-
Compatible with K-Cup Pod, Ground Coffee & Loose-Leaf Tea
-
Black
-
Comes with Reusable K Cups
Shardor Electric Burr Coffee Grinder 2.0
List Price: $49.99
Discounted Price: $42.49
Discount: $7.50
Specs and Features:
-
Adjustable Burr Mill with 16 Precise Grind Setting for 2-14 Cups
-
Black
Amazon Kitchen Deals: Other Kitchen Appliances
Looking for something else other than air fryers and kitchen essentials that can help you brew a cup of coffee? Here are the other kitchen deals on Amazon as of press time:
Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker
List Price: $49.99
Discounted Price: $38.27
Discount: $11.72
Specs and Features:
-
1200W
-
Easy Clean
-
Non-Stick + Mess Free Sides
-
Silver
Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine
List Price: $49.97
Discounted Price: $36.96
Discount: $13.01
Specs and Features:
-
Automatic Food Sealer for Food Savers with Starter Kit
-
Dry and Moist Food Modes
-
Easy to Clean
-
LED Indicator Lights
-
Compact Design
-
Silver (Stainless Steel)
Evening 2 Slice Toaster
List Price: $27.45
Discounted Price: $23.15
Discount: $4.30
Specs and Features:
-
2 Wide Slots
-
7 Shade Settings
-
Removable Crumb Tray for Bread
Also Read: Amazon Tech Deals You Can Get Today: Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2, Air Purifiers, and MORE
This article is owned by Tech Times
Written by Isabella James