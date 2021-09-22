A popular leaker on Twitter has revealed some interesting details about NVIDIA's RTX 30-Series Super cards. The alleged batch of upcoming GPUs was involved in a rumor mill over the past two months.

Alleged RTX 30 Super Lineup

Kopite7kimi, a reliable tipster of computer hardware on Twitter, created a summary for the alleged RTX 30-Series Super cards.

According to the leaker, there would be RTX 3060 Super, RTX 3070 Super, RTX 3080 Super, and RTX 3090 Super.

Long before this list came out, the Ampere cards became big news to gaming fans who are continuously searching for powerful graphics cards.

Let's make a summary.

3090S 10752 24GB G6X

3080S 8960 12GB G6X

3070S 5888 8G G6X

3060S 5632 12G G6

Although I doubt the specs of some of them and the name of 90S.

👀👀👀 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 22, 2021

Last month, the rumors about the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Super came out. According to the leak at that time, the 30-Super Series card will feature 10,752 CUDA cores along with the GA102 chip, which will provide a speedy memory configuration.

The leak continued that consumers could experience a near performance similar to the RTX 3090 through its Super variant.

Of course, we could not say how true this information is until we hear NVIDIA speak about its official launch.

RTX-30 Super Series Lineup Comparison

Tech Spot detailed the alleged features of the RTX 30-Series Super cards, as spotted by kopite7kimi. The following GPUs are compared to their predecessors.

RTX 3060 Super: 44 SMs, 5,632 CUDA Cores, 12GB GDDR6 memory, and 192-bit memory bus

RTX 3070 Super: 46 SMS, 5,888 CUDA Cores, 8GB GDDR6X memory, and 256-bit memory bus

RTX 3080 Super: 70 SMs, 8,960 CUDA Cores, 12GB GDDR6X memory, and 384-bit memory bus

RTX 3090 Super: 84 SMs, 10,752 CUDA Cores, 246GB GDDR6X memory, and 384-bit memory bus

Previously, another leaker Greymon55 said that the RTX 3090 Super would have 10,752 CUDA Cores. What kopite7kimi found did match what the former tipster mentioned.

In comparison, the vanilla 3090 might be close to the RTX 3090 Super because the latter features the identical 24GB GDDR6x memory.

However, what separates them differently is the number of CUDA Cores.

RTX 3090 Super is also taking the trend of GPUs to the next level through its 400W+ TDP. Meanwhile, the RTX 3080 Super will introduce an extra 2GB of GDDR6x memory to complete the 12GB space.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Super, on the other hand, could mean slight improvements compared to its previous model. What we clearly see in this graphics card is the change of GDDR6x memory from GDDR6.

Read Also: Intel Alder Lake i9-12900K Spotted in 'Ashes of the Singularity' CRUSHING the 5950X

Could We See RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Super Next Year?

Back in July, the arrival of these two RTX 30-Series Super cards were everywhere. The report suggested that the company was now developing RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Super for their launch in 2022.

At the time of publication, there was no computer mentioned that could adopt the GPUs. However, there's a chance that these graphics cards could debut on modern gaming laptops.

Related Article: NVIDIA RTX 3060 Cards With A Different GPU Die Spotted

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.